The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle today announced that it is receiving a $25,003 grant through the North Carolina HealthCare Foundation’s COVID-19 Fill the Gap Response Fund. The funding will be used to support the salary of the nonprofit’s Youth Connect Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Liz Brentjens, to provide mental and behavioral health services to its members in Edenton and Elizabeth City.
“Just like the rest of the world, our clubs in Edenton and Elizabeth City have been impacted during these challenging times! Our club members will certainly feel a lasting impact, even after we return to our normal lives. Families will suffer economically. Children will suffer academically and may experience a loss of the sense of safety and community, that comes from having a routine and regular interaction with a caring adult. Having Liz on our staff will allow us to deeper the impact the Boys & Girls Clubs have on our members. The children and families we serve need extra supplies during these challenging times,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.
“The Fill the Gap Response Fund was formed to support North Carolina’s people and places disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The pandemic exacerbated health and economic challenges already present in rural communities and vulnerable populations around the state. They are often hit harder and take longer to recover,” said Julia Wacker, senior vice president of the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation.
The Foundation distributed a request for proposals (RFP) in May to healthcare, human services, safety net and grassroots organizations for projects addressing health disparities created or worsened by the pandemic. Following a review process, 19 grant awards were approved with an average size of $87,635. Lead funders of the initiative include the David A. Tepper Foundation, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation, and The Duke Endowment.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle serves 503 total members. Two hundred and fifteen children and teens served on average, each day. One hundred and sixty children were served during our 8-week summer camp program.
Established in 1961, the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation is the 501 ©(3) affiliate of the North Carolina Healthcare Association. Its mission is to foster and accelerate the collective impact of hospitals, health systems and community partners to improve the health of North Carolinians.