NC DHHS, others to study COVID-19 cases
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper Friday announced that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) is working with academic partners across the state to understand how widespread cases of COVID-19 with mild or no symptoms are in the state and to monitor prevalence of the disease over time.
NC DHHS is collaborating with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, and East Carolina University to assess changes in COVID-19 prevalence in Chatham, Pitt, Cabarrus counties. Participants will be recruited across different populations and monitored over several months to understand the spread of the virus.
The research is part of a coordinated statewide effort to learn more about what percentage of people have no symptoms and better understand the true number of COVID-19 infection in the state.
To learn more, visit nc.gov/covid19.
Agency receives support for clients’ pets
Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Agency announced Friday that thanks to a generous partnership with Eastern Pet Company, the agency provided over 125 pounds of cat and dog food to 26 Meals on Wheels clients in four counties based solely on donations from the company.
To make a contribution to this worthy cause to help fight senior isolation, donations can be made to: Seniors Paws Pantry/AAA SNP, 512 S. Church St., Hertford NC 27944.
You also can also purchase directly from Eastern Pet Company located at 1116 US-17 S, Elizabeth City, or call them at 252-338-6883.
All donations and purchased pet food will be used to keep the Senior Paws Pantry open and active.