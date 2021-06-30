A downtown Edenton business that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic recently held a ribbon-cutting and small celebration.
Owned by Amy O’Hara, Broad Street Bazaar at 313 S. Broad Street features home decor, jewelry and other items from a number of vendors. The shop’s merchandise appeals to different styles and tastes.
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Creed welcomed about 30 people to the store’s ribbon-cutting.
The ceremony marked Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin’s first time in the shop, although his wife, Sarah McLaughlin, had visited several times.
“When we travel, we go to little towns and find places like this,” Larry McLaughlin said. “We love to go to stores like this. This is a great store. I think it’s a great addition to Edenton and Chowan County. I wish them luck.”
Destination Downtown Edenton Executive Director Jennifer Harriss said one of her favorite things about the shop is that it appeals to so many different tastes and styles.
“You can travel around the different rooms and see all the different styles that are showcased here,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful addition to downtown. I’ve heard many people have found exactly what they were looking for here.”
Mayor Jimmy Stallings toured the shop before the ceremony. He described it as a “very nice place” that offers items at reasonable prices.
O’Hara said the shop also appeals to visitors.
“A lot of people come in from out of town, and they say that every town they go to there’s a store like this,” she said.
O’Hara said she tries to do the same thing when she visits other communities.
“So, when we’re out at different towns, I stop at a store like this because everybody likes different kinds of things,” she said.
She noted that some of the store’s items are made by local craftsman and artisans.
“So when you’re buying something from us, you’re helping other people as well,” O’Hara said.
Broad Street Bazaar is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday. More information can be found on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BroadStreetBazaar.