A nonprofit telecommunications cooperative based in Brunswick County is applying for a federal grant to bring high-speed internet to rural sections of Chowan and Perquimans counties.
Representatives from Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation made presentations at the Aug. 2 regular meetings of the boards of commissioners in Chowan and Perquimans counties. Both boards approved drafting and sending letters in support of ATMC’s grant application.
Jody Huestess, ATMC’s vice president for marketing and customer care, explained that if the grant is awarded the nonprofit plans to install 377 miles of fiber-optic cable. The total project cost is $28.8 million and the grant application is for 90 percent of that.
Huestess said ATMC would pitch in around $2.9 million if it receives the grant.
The agency making the grants available for rural broadband projects is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Huestess said there is no financial obligation for the counties. The counties’ expression of support is simply an endorsement of ATMC’s application for the grant funds.
If approved, the grant would enable ATMC to serve about 5,500 customers in the two counties — roughly 2,300 Perquimans households and 2,200 in Chowan.
Areas in Perquimans that stand to get service — or upgraded speeds — include Durants Neck, Chapanoke, the western part of Bethel and Belvidere.
In Chowan the areas poised to benefit include areas north and west of Edenton such as Rocky Hock and Tyner, and areas in the southeastern part of the county such as Drummond’s Point.
Huestess said he wanted to be clear that there is no guarantee that ATMC will be awarded the grant. The nonprofit has a good track record of winning grants, he said, but every grant process is a new endeavor.
“This is not a guarantee that this will happen,” Huestess told the Perquimans board.
The grant application is due Aug. 17 and NTIA is expected to begin announcing winners of the grants in late November.
Huestess said ATMC is excited about the possibility of expanding into northeastern North Carolina, hiring local people to staff a network here, and becoming part of the two communities.
ATMC is a nonprofit cooperative, owned by its members, that was formed in the early 1950s in an effort to bring telephone service to areas of Brunswick County that were not being served by existing companies. Services provided by ATMC now include high-speed internet, cable TV, business communications, and security.
The company’s mission has expanded beyond Brunswick and neighboring Columbus County to now include other under-served areas in rural counties of coastal North Carolina.