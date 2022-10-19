...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sheltered rural locations well west of the
Chesapeake Bay may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and his wife, Amy Kate, (left) meet with B.J. Potts of Hampton Farms to discuss the peanut plant’s operations, last Thursday.
U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd made a campaign stop in Edenton last Thursday, speaking to reporters about inflation, infrastructure and energy while visiting Jimbo’s Jumbos’ peanut plant.
Hot on the heels of a rally in Greensboro with Donald Trump Jr., Budd and his wife, Amy Kate, ventured to northeast North Carolina to tour the Peanut Drive industrial park as well as attend a fundraiser reception in the private Edenton Bay Plantation community.
Budd, a Republican and current U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, is in a heated U.S. Senate race with former N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat. Beasley previously visited Edenton in August.
Fielding questions while at Jimbo’s Jumbos, Budd dismissed questions from the Daily Advance and Wall Street Journal regarding the outcome of the January 6 Committee and controversial statements from U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) about reparations.
“What people are really talking about is inflation, crime, education… People are sick of inflation. They don’t want to have to choose between paying their power bill and putting gas in their tank or buying their kids new clothes,” Budd told a Journal reporter.
When asked by the Chowan Herald about support for the proposed Interstate 87 corridor between Norfolk and Raleigh, one that could potentially transform northeast North Carolina, Budd said he could support funding for the project in the future.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed in Washington last November, contained no direct funding for the corridor, designated a High Priority Corridor by federal transportation legislation.
“We certainly want to support true infrastructure, but what Joe Biden has done is that he’s loaded [the bill] up with things which don’t actually help North Carolinians and don’t drive down inflation,” Budd said. “When you look at building roads and bridges, why does a so-called infrastructure plan only have about 11 percent of the bill supporting roads and bridges? If we’re for infrastructure, let’s do real infrastructure, including [Interstate] 87 here in North Carolina.”
Under the infrastructure standards utilized by former President Donald Trump, the bill touted by President Biden dedicates around 20 percent of the $566 billion in new spending to roads and bridges.
About 50 percent is allocated to categories that have stirred debate on both sides of the aisle as to whether or not they are “true infrastructure” – including energy grids, public transit, water systems and broadband.
Speaking of Edenton as an example of rural North Carolina, Budd said that opportunities are not just found in cities.
“We need to talk with – starting with our middle schoolers – [and tell them] not all of the opportunities are in the high rises in the cities. Look, there’s plenty of opportunities there but there’s also a lot of opportunity out on our farms and in our small towns right here,” Budd said.
Budd said that broadband connectivity and rural entrepreneurship could also drive opportunities in eastern North Carolina, explaining bills in which he supported connectivity via the USDA.
“Small and mid-sized towns are a great place to raise a family and we want to level the playing field between cities and rural areas,” Budd said.
In terms of easing the burden on farmers in regards to rising fuel, fertilizer and natural gas prices, Budd told the Chowan Herald that “we’ve got to produce more energy.”
“When [Joe] Biden goes hat in hand out of a position of weakness to ask Saudi Arabia for more oil – first of all we should have never been in that position – but then when they cut production by two million barrels a day, that shows that we don’t have the right person in leadership,” Budd said.
Budd noted that the U.S. has “hundreds of years” worth of natural gas supplies and that the country is a “land of abundance, if we produce correctly and make America strong with the right energy policies.”
The congressman later toured the oil roasting plant at Jimbo’s Jumbos, after receiving a presentation on Hampton Farms’ operations from sales representative B.J. Potts.