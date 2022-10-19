U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd made a campaign stop in Edenton last Thursday, speaking to reporters about inflation, infrastructure and energy while visiting Jimbo’s Jumbos’ peanut plant.

Hot on the heels of a rally in Greensboro with Donald Trump Jr., Budd and his wife, Amy Kate, ventured to northeast North Carolina to tour the Peanut Drive industrial park as well as attend a fundraiser reception in the private Edenton Bay Plantation community.

