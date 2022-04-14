The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education heard reports from their budget committees on April 5 in preparation for their upcoming 2022-2023 budget.
The board members assigned to each committee were discussed at the Feb. 1 BOE meeting.
On the Instructional Committee: Sheila Evans (Chief Academic Officer), Board Chair Gene Jordan and board member Joan White.
On the Personnel Committee: Dr. Jana Rawls (Asst. Superintendent of Human Resources) and board members Gil Burroughs, Paul Clifton and Maxine Mason.
On the Capital Outlay Committee: Chris Brabble (Director of Maintenance) and board members Ricky Browder and Jean Bunch.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer said that the committee assignments will rotate in subsequent years.
At the April 5 meeting, the committees convened to relay their requests and recommendations to the greater board and Dr. Sasscer.
The budget as a whole will be voted on at the May 3 BOE meeting.
The budget requests will be organized by committee as follows.
Instructional Committee:
• Classroom libraries and reading amplification at White Oak Elementary.
• Curriculum mapping districtwide.
• Thinking Maps at Chowan Middle.
• Math intervention resources and manipulatives.
• SEL (Social/emotional Learning) supplies.
• Online subscriptions.
• One School One Book — A popular program for schoolwide reading assignments.
• Book studies.
Personnel Committee:
• Maintain an extra month of employment for all assistant principals in the local budget.
• Aim to continue the current model of providing a section of Spanish 1 at Chowan Middle.
• Add a half position at John A. Holmes High to support P.E. and virtual learning.
• Maintain two paid coaching positions for men’s and women’s track in the local budget.
• Explore providing all media coordinators with five days of pay after the school year ends and five days of pay before the school year begins.
Capital Outlay Committee:
• Playground equipment for White Oak and D.F. Walker.
• Add an ADA compliant ramp to the band room at Chowan Middle.
• Water heaters, lighting (LED upgrades) at White Oak.
• Cork strips in all hallways at White Oak and D.F. Walker for teachers to showcase more student work.
• Upgrade bathrooms and furniture at D.F. Walker.
• Replace the softball and baseball bleachers (2 this year and 2 next year) at Chowan Middle.
• ALP renovation at Chowan Middle.
• 6th Grade bathroom upgrade at Chowan Middle.
• Replace the softball field lights (must meet lumen requirements for nighttime and playoff games) and upgrade the concession stand at Aces Stadium.
• Annual field maintenance at John A. Holmes and Chowan Middle.
• New furniture at John A. Holmes.
Upon the reading of the recommendations, Dr. Sasscer told the board he would “build the requests into the 2022-2023 budget.”
These are requests from the committees. Upon the review of the final budget, the board can approve or deny to their pleasure. More information will come during the May 3 meeting on the direction of the ECPS budget.
Also addressed during the board meeting was the topic of summer programming.
Presented by Sheila Evans, Chief Academic Officer, the 2022 summer programming (also known as summer school) will consist of six programs across five campuses.
All four district schools, as well as the Edenton Boys & Girls Club, will host programs throughout June and July for students to attend.
Evans said that plans are still underway to provide transportation for students, including door-to-door for young students and pick up and drop off sites for older students.
In regards to meals, the Summer Feeding Program will ensure that all students are fed during their time at school along with their teachers, who will receive breakfast and lunch daily.
“We want to focus on a positive learning experience this summer,” Evans told the board. “We are also focusing on social and emotional learning as well as implementing parts of the core curriculum.”
Evans said that teachers will be paid their daily rate of pay and that leadership will come from the district’s assistant principals and coordinators (teacher leaders).
Some of the programs highlighted by Evans include:
• Jump Start for White Oak.
• Read to Achieve Camp – which includes a field trip – for both elementary schools.
• Summer Bridge program at Chowan Middle to assimilate rising sixth graders.
• A career accelerator for both middle and high school (with four career programs to choose from: food and nutrition, carpentry and Adobe, agriscience and health science).
• Summer Bridge program to assimilate rising ninth graders to John A. Holmes.
• Credit recovery for seniors so they can graduate by July 1.
For more information on summer programming, contact Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Other business conducted by the board include:
• The board unanimously approved (Browder motion, Clifton second) to continue with optional masking in the district. A total of 96.9 percent of district staff think that optional or no masks is ideal at the current time. There have been zero COVID-19 student cases in the district for four of the last five weeks.
• The board unanimously approved (Bunch motion, Burroughs second) to consider using 2021-2022 Public School Building Repair & Renovation Fund monies – in the form of $800,000 N.C. Education Lottery dollars – to replace district phone systems. The Chowan County Board of Commissioners must now approve.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, White second) to utilize $104,062 of a K-12 athletic grant to improve the softball lights at John A. Holmes.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Bunch second) to begin the process of accepting two student board members, following the final reading of the new policy proposed in March.
• The board unanimously approved (Burroughs motion, Clifton second) MB Kahn as construction manager at-risk, a position previously discussed during the January meetings. Bordeaux Construction of Morrisville and JM Thompson of Cary also placed bids, but Dr. Sasscer recommended MB Kahn based on a series of criteria.
• A presentation was given on a new 6-12 alternative learning policy. More information will be available in May after a final vote.
• Dr. Sasscer reported that over 50 children have enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten and over 100 have enrolled in Kindergarten for the upcoming year.
