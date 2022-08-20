AULANDER - Roanoke Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that Derrick Buffaloe has joined its team as its vice president of innovation and technology.

In this role, Buffaloe will be responsible for identifying areas of improvement and value while also evaluating disruptive industry trends and identifying ways to revolutionize product offerings, technology capabilities, and customer-center service models.

