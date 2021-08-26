Chowan Middle School started the 2021-22 school year with an invitation to all students to “find your fit in Bulldog Country.”
Chowan Middle Principal Michelle White said the “find your fit” theme is playing out in academic offerings and in opportunities for students to participate in activities such as athletics and clubs.
Clubs are back this year after a limited run last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many more clubs are being offered this year as well.
“We’ve added tons of opportunities and we’ll continue to add,” White said. “A lot of these clubs and activities came from student interests.”
The school has an online suggestion box where students can put forward ideas of activities they would like to see offered, she said.
Chowan Middle has added a career academy this year, which will give students hands-on learning experiences in a variety of career options. Sixth-graders will rotate through all the modules, while seventh- and eighth-graders may choose areas they are interested in and wish to explore further.
“It is the most amazing thing,” White said of the career academy.
The school also has a full slate of athletics and is looking forward to full seasons and full bleachers.
“It has been a super-great start to the year,” White said Monday morning.
She said it’s exciting to have all students back at the school building this year. Last year many students started the school on a remote learning plan because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but by March the school was about 85 percent in-person, she said.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said all four schools in the district had a fantastic start to the new school year.
Sasscer, who was walking along the Chowan Middle hallways during a tour of the district’s schools, said he is excited about the “finding your fit” theme at Chowan Middle. Students are most successful, he said, when they come to school with a “want-to” mindset rather than “have-to,” he said.
When students are motivated by particular interests they tend to be much more excited about being at school, Sasscer said.
Chowan Middle is offering an agriculture class this year for the first time. White noted that John A. Holmes High School has offered an agriculture course for a number of years but it’s new at the middle school.
“We’re extremely excited about that,” White said of the agriculture class.
Jonte Langley, an eighth-grader who plays offensive and defensive line on the Bulldog football team, said he is looking forward to having a full season of football this year after last year’s abbreviated season. The team is coming together well and has its eyes on winning the conference championship, he said.
On the academic side, Langley said he is excited about his English-language arts class because he enjoys reading.
Hailey Roberson, also an eighth-grader at Chowan Middle, said she is glad that all students are in-person this year after last year, when students opted for different remote and in-person plans.
“It’s a lot better to have everybody back this year,” she said.
Roberson said she likes that mask-wearing is optional this year.
Cheer captain for the Bulldogs, Roberson said she is looking forward to having full crowds at athletic events this year.
During basketball season last year, for example, cheerleaders were only allowed to have one parent attend games, she said.
Roberson said she is glad to see all the new opportunities at the school this year, including a number of new clubs.
White said the school has enrolled about 30 students in the past month or so and is at roughly 450 students, which is up slightly from last school year.
Sasscer said it will be a few weeks before he knows what this year’s districtwide enrollment will be. Last school year the districtwide enrollment was 1,808 students, he said.
Parents have enjoyed some of the traditions that are back this year, such as being able to walk their students to class on the first day of school at the elementary school.