NCPCM names Lars P. Simonsen as General Counsel
With the increasing regulations by state and federal agencies on the petroleum industry, the North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers trade association remains a trusted expert for consumers, business owners and operators, as well as the executive, legislative and administrative branches of North Carolina's government. NCPCM's membership consists of more than 200 marketer/convenience store members and more than 3,000 retail outlets around the state, representing approximately 50,000 employees. A cornerstone of success has been NCPCM's excellent legal guidance provided by the Association's experienced legal counsel.
NCPCM's Executive Board is proud to announce the unanimous decision to retain Lars P. Simonsen, of Simonsen Law Firm, PC, to serve as the new General Counsel. With vast experience and knowledge in this area of law, Simonsen understands all aspects of petroleum marketers’ legal needs; contracts, acquisitions and sales, environmental and regulatory compliance, and general advice. Along with his partner (and son), Micah Simonsen, he practices law in Edenton.
Florist Watering Can to reopen on April 5
The Watering Can, a full-time florist owned by Noah Sawyer, is reopening in a new location.
The business will be at 708 N. Broad St., Edenton, behind Dairy Queen. The shop will open at 10 a.m. April 5.
The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Normal operation hours will start April 6 and will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watering can will be open Monday through Saturday. Sunday, it will be open, only by appointment.
Feathers Boutique under new ownership
Caroline Langley took over as the new owner of Feathers Boutique, a downtown Edenton women's clothing store, on March 1.
She took over for longtime owner April Layton, who said that her "mom/wife role was becoming harder to manage running the storefront and social media office. My husband’s business has also grown and really needs more of my time."
Langley owns the jewelry line, ChicHappens, and has had a the desire to have a larger scale clothing store and incorporate her jewelry line in it, a store's Facebook post says.
The shop, on South Broad Street, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.