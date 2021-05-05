Tyner resident earns CPA accreditation
A resident of Tyner is among 17 who recently passed the North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examination between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28.
The examination consists of four sections: Auditing and attestation, business environment and concepts, financial account and reporting and regulation.
By passing the examination, Caroline Mannery Boyce received a certificate of qualification at a CPA.
The State Board of CPA Examiners is a occupational licensing board. It also adopts and enforces the rules of professional ethics and conduct observed by CPAs in North Carolina. As of April 20, the state had 22,362 actively licensed CPAs.
Edenton store honored by UScellular
Carolina Communications was named a 2020 “Elite Performer” by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence their location in Edenton displayed throughout the year. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories.
Carolina Communications is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.
As a 2020 Elite Performer, Carolina Communications will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, they had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.
Carolina Communications is a family owned and operated UScellular authorized agent located at 312 N. Virginia Road in Edenton. They also serve customers at three other locations in Kinston, Plymouth and Washington. Carolina Communications have served as an agent for UScellular for more than 23 years.
In addition to its company-owned retail locations, UScellular works with hundreds of agents across the country to help serve customers in both urban and rural areas. For more information about UScellular’s retail store locations, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/store-locator.