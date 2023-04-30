...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters. Occasional gusts to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff's Office suspended its search late Saturday night for an Edenton woman reported missing on Tuesday and whose car was found abandoned in the Camden Point area earlier on Saturday.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said on the Camden Sheriff's Office app that his office halted its search for Shannon Dionne Anderson just before 10 p.m.
Jones said the search was halted after a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, using thermal imaging cameras, was unable to locate "any objects in the wooded swamp area that resembled a human form." He said the Coast Guard searched the area for Anderson for roughly an hour and a half and followed an afternoon search that involved both emergency responders and drones.
Jones said Camden investigators are still actively researching cellphone calls from Anderson's phone and will remain in contact with Edenton investigators about their search.
The Edenton Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Anderson, 50, of Chowan Gardens, Edenton, was last seen Tuesday on cameras leaving the Chowan Gardens property.
Jones said Anderson was last seen Tuesday between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. He said Anderson approached a couple of residences "looking for a particular person." He said investigators do not have Anderson's direction of travel after she apparently abandoned her vehicle.
Jones stressed that any information about Anderson's whereabouts be relayed as soon as possible to Camden investigators.
"Some of the information we gathered was not received until almost four days after the fact," he said.
Besides the Coast Guard, others helping Camden deputies search for Anderson on Saturday included the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, and a PERT team from the N.C. Department of Corrections. Several local residents also helped with the search, he said.
Jones urged anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts, or might have seen her walking in the area of Old Trap and Camden Point, to call either Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or his office at 252-338-5046.