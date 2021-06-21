The Destination Downtown Edenton Inc. Board of Directors together with the Taylor Theater announce a campaign to reconstruct a marquee similar to the original marquee that once graced the façade of the Taylor Theater.
Several years ago, the “Friends of the Taylor” were successful in purchasing and rehabilitating the theater building located on South Broad Street in downtown Edenton. The community came together to save the iconic Taylor Theater. Destination Downtown Edenton Inc. heard from many citizens a desire to contribute to the ongoing theater’s success. The Theater Marquee project is a way everyone can be involved in celebrating the importance of the Taylor while making a positive addition for the Theater’s future.
Original drawings of the theater were discovered and given to DDE by the late Paul Waff. Destination Downtown Edenton Inc. hired Clearscapes Architecture to design a new marquee for the Taylor Theater based on the original drawings.
Cherie Roberts, chair of the Taylor Marquee committee, said, “This project modernizes the marquee design making it user friendly and more visible for the community. The new marquee will contribute architecturally to the building while serving an important marketing purpose for the business.”
The Taylor Marquee committee plans to go before the Edenton Historic Preservation Commission before constructing the marquee. Clearscapes Architecture has a significant amount of experience in historic preservation projects in Edenton and most notably were involved in the Edenton Cotton Mill rehabilitation project.
A significant donation has already been made to Destination Downtown Edenton Inc. for the purpose of the design and construction of the marquee. The Taylor Marquee committee plans a public fundraising event to complete the marquee project. Contributions can be made to Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc., PO Box 441, Edenton, NC 27932; memo line: theater marquee.