For 20 years, Chris and Crystal Smith have come to Edenton to visit the Candlelight tour.
They first came here while they were dating, after some friends who lived here told them to stop by.
“It was our first year dating, and we fell in love with Edenton,” said Chris. “We’ve been back ever since.”
The family, from Wendell, has grown and includes teenagers Emmalynn and Ella.
The Smiths say it’s not the Christmas season without a trip Edenton for the tour.
“Well, we’ve made it a family tradition,” Chris said, with the rest of the family nodding in agreement. “It gives us that Christmas kind of feel. We kind of kick off our family traditions by coming here.”
The teens love seeing the Christmas trees, which are displayed in the Cupola House Garden, but miss the cookies from this year.
“And yeah, and then we spend time shopping in the shops over here,” Crystal said of what they do when they aren’t at the tour.
The Smiths booked a place to stay in Edenton during the summer and waited for word on whether the tour was going to be held. They saw that the Candlelight Tour had been changed a bit – offering a virtual tour and one showcase home tour.
“We said we were coming. Even if they didn’t have the tour, we were going to still be here this weekend,” Chris said. “I think it’s so much a part of our tradition that for us it really isn’t Christmas until we get here.”
This year’s tour committee, co-chaired by Sally Francis Kehayes and Clara Stage, put together a showcase home of holiday decor – the 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum Home – which features arrangements by 15 florists and interior decorators.
The designers include Edenton residents Missie Harrell and Peggy Anne Vaughan who added their personal flare to the home. Professionals Anita Lane, of Halsey’s Garden Center; John Smith, of Edenton Floral, Noah Sawyer, of The Watering Can; Kim Hickman, of Kim’s Secret Garden; and Stacy Criddle and Katherine Stallings, of Petals and Bows on Virginia Road; added floral arrangements throughout the house.
Anne Farless and Cindy Gandee, of Summerhouse Design Studio; Donna McLees, of Shoppes on Broad; and Gena Rascoe, of Stonehouse Interiors of Down East Preservation; added their interior decorating skills, combining Christmas display pieces to festival floral arrangements.
Morgan Pott’s business, The Lily and the Lotus, Ginger Bundy’s Gingerly Designs, and Sybil Skinner’s Yeopim Flowers also contributed to the home’s Christmas decor.
Susan Creighton noted that the decorators volunteered their skills to the tour.
“That’s very touching to me because they are supporting the commission free of charge,” the former longtime tour chair said. “We couldn’t have done it without their help.”
Among those who came to the tour were members of the Byrum family, which owned the home for several years. It is now owned by Stephanie Janae and Joe Wach, who graciously offered their home for the 39th annual tour. While there, family members noted how the house has changed since they were last there and relived memories other adventures.
Stage noted that the committee is pleased with the way things turned out for the tour.
“The fact that we had it at all and that it has been supported by the designers, by the people who’ve opened their home, it makes this Christmas just as real as any other Christmas we’ve had,” she said. “It’s just different.”
Other activities held in conjunction with the tour included the sale of box lunches at the Cupola House, and outdoor demonstrations at the State Historic Sites’ Iredell House property.