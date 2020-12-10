Yes Virginia, there IS a Santa Claus, and there IS a 39th Christmas Candlelight Tour, and there are “Lights of Joy” throughout Edenton.
The Tour opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Showcase of Holiday Decor featuring 15 local designers’ Christmas creations.
As in past years, the Cupola House is open with beautiful colonial decorations. Box lunches are also available.
The Friends of the State Historic Sites are selling Christmas bulbs and offering fun activities throughout the day on the James Iredell House Grounds. More “Lights of Joy” and a feast for your eyes are at the Chowan Arts Council.
The Penelope Barker House is the ticket center for the Showcase of Holiday Decor presented at the 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum Home. A salute to 2020, the Year of the Woman, is also on display at the Barker House. Volunteers Stephanie Plaisance and Kathleen Towers have assembled a fascinating collection of antique Roaring 20’s clothing.
The Garden of Eden Garden Club has decorated historic buildings to extend the Christmas spirit throughout town. These decorations join the Town of Edenton in its display of the huge Christmas tree and wreaths on Broad Street. A change this year is the location of Christmas trees sponsored by organizations and coordinated by Vonna O’Neill. The trees can now be seen in the Cupola House gardens.
Another change takes place on Saturday. The “Reverse Christmas Parade” is at 10 a.m. The Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the parade, joins the Edenton Historical Commission in “thinking outside the box” to make sure Edenton has its usual Christmas events for all to enjoy, yet provided with health and safety foremost in this year of the pandemic.
Saturday’s parade is joined by the continuation of events in the historic buildings, the Penelope Barker House, Cupola House, James Iredell House Grounds, the Arts Council, and the Holiday Showcase at the Littlejohn-Byrum House. The Virtual 39th Christmas Candlelight Tour, once it is purchased, can be viewed at anytime. Whatever your connection, smart phone, smart TV or computer, it is yours to enjoy for years to come. Happy 39th Christmas Candlelight Tour Weekend!
Tickets for the Holiday Showcase of Christmas Decor at the Littlejohn-Byrum House are available at the Barker House, call 252-482-7800. The Virtual Christmas Tour is also available to purchase. A combination of the Showcase Tour and the Virtual Tour, with a box lunch, admits you into The Venue on Water Street to enjoy your lunch and watch the Tour on the big screen.