David Brooks, Pastor of Edenton Baptist Church, Lynne Raisor (holding the check) and Laura Alvarico, Director of Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging. The check marked the dispensing of the funds from the former Caregiver’s Day Out program.
With the rise in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the Albemarle area, many families struggle caring for their loved ones who suffer with the ailment.
In 2016, a group of concerned individuals created a program called Caregiver’s Day Out. This program was designed to help those families by giving them a safe place to bring their loved ones for a few hours twice a week. The participants enjoyed crafts, music, exercise and the company of others while their family members ran errands and tended to needs that may otherwise not have been met.
The Caregiver’s Day Out program was primarily funded by donations, grants and fundraisers. Volunteers assisted the director with the program scheduled for the day.
Families often commented how their loved ones enjoyed their time at the program each week. Area resident Lisa McNair’s mother-in-law, Patty Madry, was one of those attendees.
McNair said that Madry thrived and “felt she had purpose when she attended.”
Several volunteers commented how rewarding it was to serve these participants. Volunteer Sandy Hendee stated she developed lasting friendships and loved the interaction with the participants. Hendee commended the director, Cindy Thomas, for providing a “well balanced program” of activities that engaged the participant’s cognitive skills through games, music and prayer.
Sadly, due to Covid, the Caregiver’s Day Out program closed at the end of 2020. The Caregiver’s Day Out board agreed to disperse any leftover funds to the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging.
Laura Alvarico, Area Agency Director, and Lynne Raisor, Family Caregiver Support Specialist, graciously accepted the funds for future use in assisting the senior citizens of the Albemarle Area.
Lynee Raisor discussed where the Albemarle Commission would apply these funds. The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging offers a Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP). This program assists unpaid family and other informal caregivers to care for the loved ones at home for as long as possible.
Raisor noted that 80 percent of all in-home care is provided by family members. The FCSP seeks to provide services to assist these caregivers through support groups and various supplemental services.
For more information about the Family Caregiver Support Program and how it may be able to assist your family, please contact Lynne Raisor, Family Caregiver Support Specialist at (252) 404-7098 or lraisor@accog.org.