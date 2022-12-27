EDENTON - A longtime member of the community who was dedicated to helping others has passed away.
Lyn Castellani, 80, died Monday, Dec. 19 in Greensboro.
When Castellanni’s seat at Edenton Coffee Shop was empty, news of her death spread quickly about Edenton, near and far.
“Marie and I loved Lyn,” said Bob Steinburg, a former legislator who attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Castellani. “A fascinating individual who was well read and travelled the world twice with her late husband, Norm. Her heart was cast in pure gold, with a generosity of spirit and giving to causes she believed in and for those in need.
“She was Saint Francis of Assisi like with her love and care for our environment and our four-legged friends with paws. She wanted to leave this earth a better place than how she found it, knowing if she only did her part and did it well, God would do His and in the end, all would be well. ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant,” he added.
A lifelong Episcopalian, Castellanie was always active in her church. During her life she served as a Diocesan Officer, Vestry woman, Sunday school teacher, member of the Episcopal Church Women and Daughters of the King.
Castellani and her husband did much to support St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, including restoring the exterior streetlights around the Colonial era church. Castellani was also an artist who painted a lovely portrait of St. Paul’s.
“Lyn was one of the most generous people I’ve ever met,” said Roger Coleman, a member of Edenton Town Council and a former member of St. Paul’s vestry. “Like so many members of St. Paul’s Church, she responded to needs in quiet ways without any expectations in return.”
Coleman, a former director of the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, said Castellani was generous person.
“She truly enjoyed giving. One never knew exactly when her gifts might arrive but they always did,” he said. The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry and Edenton are much stronger today because of her presence.”
When former Edenton resident Robert Layton’s scooter was stolen from his front porch on Court Street, he was heartbroken. Castellani purchased a scooter for the boy who was forever grateful as he and his younger brother, Joseph, used the scooter to travel from Court Street to Blount’s Pharmacy for ice cream or to Edenton Bay Trading Company for potato chips.
Castellani spent her career in new product development, and in mergers and acquisitions. She retired from Allied Chemical/Honeywell, after which she pursued her passion for gardening in the homes she and Norman enjoyed, according to her obituary. She served as president of the New Jersey Federation of Garden Clubs and promoted the restoration of historic gardens.
A longtime resident of Eastern North Carolina, but with strong roots in New Jersey, Castellani was the author of “Carolina Girl Cooks Italian.”
A few years back, Castellani’s cat, Shooter, was lost for several days, but by God’s grace returned home. The cat was notable because it walked – without a leash – with Castellani as she made her way through town.
Castellani was always a phone call away. When former Chowan Herald Editor Miles Layton’s car blew up on U.S. 17 outside Hertford one evening, Castellani picked him up and carried him home to Edenton.
Castellani devoted much of her retirement to the rescue and support of animal welfare and was known for her many pets. She transported dogs from the area to Virginia rescue centers.
“I am very sad to hear of Lynns passing. She was a gem,” said Dana DeMasters, Tri-County Animal Shelter Director. “We were so fortunate to have her as a transporter. Lynns love for cats was so sweet, she would talk to the kittys as if all of them were her own. She could not wait to see who she would be transporting. Her love for animals ran deep. TCAS was extremely fortunate to have her as a core transporter. Lynn touched a lot of lives and she will be missed here at Tri County Animal Shelter.”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The burial will follow in the church memorial garden. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following the service.