Zyree Downing

Downing

 Edenton Police Department

EDENTON – The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and Edenton Police Department worked in tandem to arrest a sexual assault suspect from Philadelphia on Monday night.

At 9:33 p.m. on Sept 24, the Chowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle accident in the 1400 block intersection of Ocean Highway, North Broad Street and Shannonhouse Road. After further investigation, Chowan County deputies discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen from Philadelphia.