...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
EDENTON – The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and Edenton Police Department worked in tandem to arrest a sexual assault suspect from Philadelphia on Monday night.
At 9:33 p.m. on Sept 24, the Chowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle accident in the 1400 block intersection of Ocean Highway, North Broad Street and Shannonhouse Road. After further investigation, Chowan County deputies discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen from Philadelphia.
Following all leads, the Sheriff's Office developed Zyree Yatis Downing, 22, as the suspect involved in the accident.
Downing has been wanted in Philadelphia after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in her home.
According to Philadelphia police, Downing entered the victim’s home through an unlocked front door. At the time, he was screaming for help, which Kearny said was a "ruse" to enable him to commit the crime.
Downing first demanded money from the victim. When she offered jewelry instead of money, he repeatedly punched her in the head and back, as well as choked her, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. James Kearney said.
During the beating, Downing allegedly forced the woman to take off her clothes. He then dragged her up and down the stairs while beating her, then sexually assaulted her, police said.
The victim eventually managed to fight him off.
“He repeatedly told her he was going to kill her, and she told my investigators that she is a strong woman who will survive, and she did. She has my respect, and today I think she’s a hero," Kearny said.
After the assault, Downing fled in the victim’s gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with her cellphone and credit cards, according to police.
The Chowan County Sheriff's Office, after investigating the stolen vehicle in Edenton, provided the information from their investigation to Philadelphia police to obtain warrants on Downing.
At 10:51 p.m. Monday, a citizen utilized the “See Something, Say Something” model and EPD took Downing into custody safely.
"This is just another example of unity, especially when our citizens and law enforcement work together. Working together in unity can establish a crime-free community," said Edenton Police Chief Henry A. King Jr.
Downing has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, burglary, strangulation, Unlawful Restraint, Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, false imprisonment and theft. Misdemeanors include terroristic threats, indecent assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of auto and criminal mischief.
Downing received no bond and is awaiting extradition.
Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight said he was proud of the coordination between his office and EPD.
“I am very proud of the work of my deputies and the cooperation between our two agencies,” Basnight said. “This is proof of what can be accomplished when law enforcement has the support of the community we serve.”
King echoed similar thoughts.
"I would like to thank the Chowan County Sheriff's Office for all their hard work and dedication involving this case," King said. "I look forward to our continued partnership in providing excellent customer service and combating crime in our town and Chowan County.”