The Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group is making a comeback from the pandemic with a bang.
An event sponsored by the group will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Edenton’s Colonial Waterfront Park called Celebrating “Sound” Waterways.
CEEG Chairperson Colleen Karl said that the event will be large, showcasing exhibits, art, crafts, special talks, history, food and live music.
The focus of the waterfront celebration is to spread awareness for local environmental health and to shine light on efforts from citizen scientists in the area to monitor waterway quality.
“We had a lot of smaller programs before COVID and we are starting to come back,” Karl said. “This won’t just be for the science lovers, it will be a huge event.”
Karl emphasized a photo collage that will be put together for the celebration, taking pictures from locals that involve the waterways, both historical and contemporary.
For those who wish to submit their pictures from the area, a photo release and email address are listed on CEEG’s Facebook page. Pictures are requested to be 8x10 at 300 DPI.
Karl also said that food trucks and music from Keith Rouse will also greet those who venture down to the waterfront that afternoon.
Crafting and art displays are expected to be featured, making up just a few of the 25 booths that are currently booked for the waterfront. Local artist Julia Townsend is coordinating an art display, according to Karl.
“We are bringing over a lot of big people from universities and NOAA to give public talks and educate everyone on our local environment,” Karl said.
Everything from waterway history to algal blooms and cyanobacteria could be mentioned during the talks. Even a few local exhibitors, such as the local Fish and Wildlife office and the Chowan County Soil and Water Conservation office, will be at the event as well.
“Many of our prior events have been science-heavy talks or similar,” Karl said. “This will be our first big event like this. Our group agreed we needed something for everybody to get into.”
For more information on the upcoming event or how to sponsor, contact the Chowan Edenton Environmental Group at ceeg2007@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.