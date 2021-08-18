U.S. Census data released last week show that while North Carolina’s urban areas grew in population over the past decade, boosting the state’s population to 10.4 million residents, a majority of area counties, including Perquimans, have lost population.
Among area counties, only Currituck and Camden saw their populations grow over the 10 years since 2010. Perquimans, Chowan and Pasquotank, meanwhile, lost population over the past decade.
Chowan County’s population dropped by 7.3 percent, according to the census. The county now has 13,708 residents, down from 14,793 people in 2010.
Chowan’s only municipality also decreased in population over the decade. The town of Edenton’s population in 2010 was 5,004. In 2020, it was 4,460, a decrease of nearly 11 percent.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said he and other county officials will be taking a close look at the figures but haven’t really done that yet.
Howard noted he was involved in a webinar recently about redistricting and how the new numbers will impact that process.
Perquimans’ population dripped 3.3 percent to 13,005 people, according to the Census. The county’s population in 2010 was 13,453.
The county’s two municipalities, Hertford and Winfall, also lost population over the past decade. Hertford’s population decreased by 209 people, falling from 2,143 in 2010 to 1,934, a decrease of 9.5 percent. Winfall’s population fell by 39 people, decreasing from 594 to 555, a decrease of 6.5 percent.
“The Census numbers are counter-intuitive and don’t reflect what I’m seeing on the ground,” said Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath. “We have no housing stock and new housing is being built each year. I meet folks all the time who have re-located here from out of state to retire.”
Pasquotank’s population dropped by 93 people and now stands at 40,568, down from 40,661 in the 2010 Census. In Elizabeth City, the population declined by 53 to 18,631 residents after being 18,683 in 2010.
While a decrease from a decade ago, the 18,631 population count is actually an increase from just two years ago. Then, the Census Bureau estimated Elizabeth City’s population at 17,751.
In Elizabeth City, City Manager Montre Freeman said he was not surprised that the city’s population jumped from the 2019 estimate to its current number.
“I was expecting that,” Freeman said. “This is a thriving place and it is still growing. It is a beautiful place to be and it is still the Harbor of Hospitality.’’
Currituck showed the area’s largest population increase, as the county grew by 19.3 percent to 28,100 residents.
The 2010 Census showed the county with 23,547 people.
The population in Moyock, Currituck’s largest unincorporated community, has jumped 37 percent since 2010, rising from 3,759 in 2010 to 5,154 after the 2020 Census. A Currituck spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached last week.
Camden’s population also rose in the latest Census, increasing to 10,355, a 3.7 percent rise. The county’s population in 2010 was 9,980.
“That’s not bad,” County Manager Ken Bowman said Thursday when told of the figure. “When you look at growth, that’s not a lot of people.”
He noted that given “what we have to offer” — Camden’s proximity to Tidewater, Virginia, its good schools and quality of life — the increase could have been larger over a 10-year period. He expects the county’s population to continue to grow.
“I think as people continue to find out about Camden, you’ll see a larger influx of people — more than 400 to 500” the county grew by since 2010, he said.
According to The Associated Press, half of North Carolina’s 100 counties now have fewer residents than they did in 2010. The state’s two-fastest growing counties were Johnston and Brunswick, with population growth of 27.9% and 27.2%, respectively. Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg and Chatham counties also grew by more than 20% between 2010 and 2020.
The AP also reported that North Carolina has gotten more diverse over the past decade. White residents’ share of the population dropped by nearly 5 percentage points in the past decade, to 60.5%, while Hispanic representation increased from 8.4% to 10.7%.
The share of residents who are Black dropped by 1 percentage point to 20.2%, while Asian representation went up from 2.2% to 3.3%. In 2010, 1.6% of residents reported having two or more races, while the latest Census data shows 3.9% of the population is multiracial, according to the AP.