There are important dates coming up for the U.S. Census beginning now and moving into the next few weeks.
The first important dates for the census have already begun and will continue through March 20. Between March 12 and 20, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by telephone or by mail.
The important dates for citizens to keep in mind in relation to the Census will continue over the next few months.
From March 30 through April 1, the Census Bureau will spend time counting those who are experiencing homelessness. Those counts will include people in homeless shelters, soup kitchens and mobile food vans as well as on the streets and at non-sheltered outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
On April 1, Census Day will be observed throughout the United States. This is the day responders are asked to respond to tell where they live as of April 1, 2020. The responses can be three ways: online, by telephone or by mail.
Throughout the month of April, census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others who live among large groups of people.
They will also begin following up with households that have not yet responded in area that include off-campus housing where residents are not counted in groups.
The visits will continue when, beginning in May census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to make sure everyone is counted. Those visits will continue through July.
Following all of the work to obtain the numbers for the U.S. Census, the Census Bureau will then meet other deadlines set by law. Those include:
December – Apportionment counts will be delivered to the President of the United States and the U.S. Congress;
March 31, 2021 – The Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative and congressional districts based on population changes.
Those who wish to learn more about the census can go to 2020census.gov.