A time to celebrate the service of a few in defense of all.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, a ceremony was held in Edenton to honor all veterans — active, retired and deceased U.S. military servicemen both local and abroad on Veterans Day.
The event took place at 11 a.m. at the Chowan County Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street, behind the courthouse. Numerous service members — both active duty and retired — were present for the remembrance.
Sponsored by Edenton’s American Legion Post 40, the ceremony drew a large crowd which included members of the John A. Holmes JROTC, Edenton Police Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the local Cub Scout Pack 164.
Following the presentation of colors by the JROTC, the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance, a placing of service and memorial wreaths took place. The wreaths were placed around the base of the memorial by participants from the American Legion Honor Guard, United States Submarine Veterans, the Edenton Tea Party and the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).
Maureen Sobulefsky, Commander of Post 40, took the podium to introduce the ceremony’s guest speaker: Laurie M. Buckhout, retired colonel in the U.S. Army and decorated combat commander.
Buckhout now serves on the Board of Directors of Castellum, Inc., a U.S. cyber and IT company, after selling her own $43 million dollar company Corvus Consulting to Castellum in 2019.
Buckhout served in the Army for 26 years, eventually retiring as Chief of the Army Electronic Warfare Division. She received multiple awards during her service including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Award and the Meritorious Service Medal.
“We realized we live amongst so many heroes in this town so I was honored by this request [to speak],” Buckhout said.
Buckhout, speaking to the crowd assembled near the memorial, emphasized remembrance of the legacy of those who served in the armed forces.
“Thank you all for your service,” Buckhout told the veterans in attendance. She then went on to elaborate some on the origins of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day — which originally was known as Armistice Day — was recognized in the United States on Nov. 11, 1919 by then President Woodrow Wilson. One year after the end of hostilities in World War I ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, Wilson acknowledged those who served in defense of the nation.
It was not until 1938, however, that Armistice Day would become a legal holiday. In 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day.
“There are around 19 million veterans this year, which represents less than 10 percent of the U.S. adult population,” Buckhout said. “The Gulf War veterans are now the largest share of veterans in the country. There are 5.9 million veterans from Vietnam, 7.8 million from the Gulf War, 200,000 remaining from World War II and 900,000 from the Korean conflict.”
Less than one percent of U.S. adults currently serve in the all-volunteer force, compared to nearly 11 percent during the height of World War II.
U.S. Veterans Affairs projections, as cited by Pew Research, were projected to continue declining in the United States.
Buckhout said we must remember those who have served.
“The service member has looked evil in the eye. We know there are wolves out there because we’ve fought them,” Buckhout said. “Veterans know how to lead, they know how to give their all to their community and those around them. We must reach out to those veterans who are too proud to seek help.”
Buckhout, a third-generation combat veteran, comes from a family of service members. Her husband, parents and grandparents all served the U.S. in some capacity during both war and peacetime.
She noted that her own father suffered from the ails of Agent Orange — a tactical herbicide utilized by the U.S. military in Vietnam — and her grandfather fought and bled during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, the bloodiest wartime offensive in American history.
Buckhout said that even if younger generations choose not to serve, as long as families instill in their children respect and reverence for the armed forces and veterans, then they will have “succeeded.”
Buckhout, hoping to inspire the up and coming youth, ended her oration with a quote from Sir Winston Churchill: “Hear this, young men and women everywhere and proclaim it far and wide. The earth is yours, and the fullness thereof. Be kind but be fierce, you are needed now more than ever before. Take up the mantle of change, for this is your time.”
The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps.”