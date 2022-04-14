It was an evening of wine, winnings and wild weather on the waterfront as the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Chamber Banquet.
Over the course of dinner – hosted at The Venue on Water Street – eight awards were bestowed to chamber members throughout the county for their dedication to the community.
The wind whipped and rain poured during the event as a severe weather outbreak lashed the region. The result left the 221 people in attendance seeking dry land as they crossed a curtain of water between tents, all in pursuit of a catered meal from Leon Nixon’s.
The banquet held steadfast in the meantime, however, with awards and bravos galore.
Speaking just before the conferring of awards was Sambo Dixon, representing the Elizabeth Van Moore Foundation. Dixon presented an impassioned speech on the purchase of Hayes Plantation by the state to be used as a recreational and historical resource for the entire community.
Dixon also recognized the efforts of the EVM Foundation and encouraged all in attendance to keep an eye on what lay just across Queen Anne’s Creek.
“This is for all of you, everyone under this tent, to enjoy,” Dixon said. “The people of Edenton and of Chowan County.”
Kicking off the presentation of awards was the Snooky Bond Excellence in Tourism award on behalf of the Tourism Development Authority. The recipient this year was Nancy Nicholls, longtime TDA director who retired in 2021 after nearly 30 years of service.
While Nicholls could not make it to the ceremony, her presence was felt. A standing ovation was forwarded to her via video to show the community’s appreciation for her devotion to the county.
Following hot on the heels was Destination Downtown Edenton’s Main Street Champions. This year’s champions were Joe and Stephanie Wach for their outstanding contributions in the downtown district, namely at the Surf, Wind and Fire building and the upcoming Herringbone restaurant.
The Community Champion Award was bestowed to Vidant Chowan Hospital and the medical employees in the county for their incredible work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd roared to their feet again for the William P. “Spec” Jones Volunteer of the Year award, which was given to E.C. Toppin for his work throughout the community and with the Chowan County Regional Fair. Toppin has been volunteering with the fair for over 50 years.
It seemed that not a single person beneath the tent that evening doubted the fact that Toppin deserved the award. While he could not be in attendance, a video of the ovation was relayed to him during the ceremony.
Not long afterward, the Tri-County Animal Shelter and A.W.A.R.E. – a 501©3 dedicated to the welfare of local animals – took home the Organization of the Year award.
Receiving the Marvin S. Barham Humanitarian of the Year award was the Edenton Baptist Men, for their dedicated work not just installing ramps across the county, but with their church and their community.
Blount’s Mutual Drug was awarded Small Business of the Year, honoring the business that has carried on the drugstore tradition on South Broad Street for over a century. A well-deserved honor for an iconic mainstay in downtown Edenton.
Capping off the night was the final award conferred: the John A. Mitchener Jr. Business Person of the Year award.
This year, however, the business person of the year was a duo.
Presented by the Chamber’s Past President Amber Hardy, an emotional speech soon gave way to the obvious winners, Old Colony Smokehouse owners Adam and Elizabeth Hughes.
“These two are proof that opposites not only attract, but excel. Like the kind of team where one is front and center, appearing cool, calm and collected while the other one is the glue holding it all together,” Hardy said of the couple. “They hire our high school kids and offer single parents extra shifts. They fundraise for a family in need. They help sponsor a scholarship and lend hands at town events… They believe in us, their customers and our community.”
She continued: “Who would’ve thought, the girl slinging vanilla cokes at Blount’s in high school and the guy in college getting recognition for his grilling talents would be featured in this month’s issue of ‘Our State Magazine’ and this year’s Edenton-Chowan Business ‘People’ of the year? I can’t imagine an Edenton without you.”
Stepping up to receive their hard-earned award, the Hughes family was presented with a framed copy of their feature in “Our State Magazine” to thunderous applause.
Adam Hughes later said that the award was “entirely unexpected” and that his family was very thankful for it.
By the end of the banquet, the rains had cleared, leaving a calm and crisp evening to bask in the accomplishments of the community.
