...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With a new year comes new members on the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, which represents businesses from Sign Pine to Sandy Point.
Taking over the reins as president this year is Elizabeth Hughes of Old Colony Smokehouse, succeeding Ted Haigler.
The new president-elect for the chamber board is Ron Causey of Atlantic Tire Distributors, with Bonnie Bond serving as internal vice president and Brian White acting as external vice president.
Three new board members have joined the ranks this year. They are: Stuart Proctor of Byrum Hardware; Kay Green of Inner Banks BBQ; and Courtney Hobbs of Southern Bank.
Existing members Keith Ammons (Regulator Marine), Chris Ford (Chowan Animal Hospital) and Valerie Goodwin (Vaughan’s Jewelry) will remain on the board this year.
Ex-officio members include Haigler as past president, Mayor Jimmy Stallings, Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, Stella Brothers of the Human Relations Commission, Robin Zinsmeister of the College of the Albemarle-Chowan Campus, Erienne Dickman of Chowan County TDA and Chamber Director Susan Creed.
“We have a great roster for our 2023 Chamber Board of Directors,” Creed says. “I’m excited to bring them together this week for our first meeting of the new year.”
The Board of Directors governs the direction of the chamber, which itself provides crucial business services while furthering the interest of local member businesses both in Chowan County and beyond.
“A couple of items on our radar this year include continued work with [ECPS] to promote and facilitate students tapping into strengths and talents to develop careers with local businesses,” Creed explained. “As well as a new website that will allow members to customize their listings in our business directory.”
For more information on the Board of Directors or how to join the Chamber of Commerce as a business or individual, contact Director Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.