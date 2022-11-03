Chowan County may have marked a record year for tourism, but beware “over-tourism” and overdevelopment – that was the message from prominent Charleston, S.C. preservationist Betsy Cahill during a high-profile talk at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church last week.

Cahill, the Chairman of the Board of the Preservation Society of Charleston, presided over nearly 150 attendees during the annual Edenton Tea Party “Women of Distinction” lecture, hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission.

