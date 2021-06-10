Before the pandemic hit, Edenton was looking for a new way to bring music and art to the waterfront.
Chowan Arts Council came up with the idea of hosting a music series at the organization’s building on West Water Street.
The pandemic put those plans on hold until recently, when many of the state-mandated social distancing and other requirements were lifted.
The CAC board of directors got back to its plan, hosting its first Live After Five event this past Friday, June 5.
5Starr, a band from Virginia Beach that plays a variety of songs, kicked off the series inside, as it was predicted to rain later that evening.
Outside, Old Colony Smokehouse served up its famous Southern Culinary Revival cuisine from its food truck. Even with the 5Starr inside, you could still listen and tap your feet to the music's infectious beat, while waiting for your order.
The concert series will continue — outdoors when the weather permits — the first Friday of every month. CAC's Reagan Coxe said the food truck will come around 5:30 p.m., with the band starting its performance around 6 p.m. She said she expected the concerts to last until about 9 p.m.
On July 2nd, kickoff the 4th of July weekend with Fueston Brothers & Co. This group performs covers, as well as some original music. Y’all Eat Yet is scheduled to provide the food.
Local band, Old Fish Hatchery Records, is lined up for Aug. 6. Owl Feed Ya is scheduled as the food truck.
While you’re at the CAC, check out the new art on display. It’s also a great time to inquire about their programs, which they hope to start up soon.
Fearless Kids Art is located in the back of the CAC facility and offers summer programs for children of all ages.
For information, check out both on CAC and Fearless Kids on Facebook and the CAC’s website, http://chowanarts.com/ .