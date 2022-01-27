Just a few hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020, the local ABC 13 network fell dark for thousands across the region.
For local Mediacom subscribers in Chowan County, it was the beginning of over a year of disputes that persisted with the blackout.
Throughout 2021, Mediacom and TEGNA – the owner of WVEC – have disagreed as to who is at fault, leaving local consumers shorthanded of a major network.
The dispute is largely in part due to retransmission fees, which is something that both channel owners – like TEGNA – and cable providers – like Mediacom – often find themselves at odds over.
These fees are usually put in place by channel owners, requiring cable providers to pay them in order to broadcast said channel.
Most of the retransmission protocols were established in the 1992 Cable Act, which has drawn criticism in recent years from politicians on both sides of the aisle for being unfair to consumers and outdated in the marketplace. No legislation has come from the outrage, however.
Contracts over retransmission fees are usually renegotiated every two to three years.
When negotiations fail, companies enter into carriage disputes, such as the one unfolding over the last year.
In the case of Mediacom and TEGNA, neither side agrees who is at fault.
TEGNA launched online webpages in which they inform subscribers in each of their affected markets of the ongoing issue.
“Unfortunately, Mediacom has not responded to our proposal to reach a fair, market-based agreement,” a statement on the webpage read. “We understand how it can look like our station is unfairly raising our rates to Mediacom customers, but this simply isn’t the case. Our rates are set by the marketplace.”
Here in the Norfolk market, Mediacom has run commercials on various networks that have targeted and placed the blame on TEGNA for – as Mediacom claims – attempting to raise the retransmission fees and affect the bills of consumers.
“TEGNA is currently blacking out Mediacom, DISH Network and Verizon Fios in the Norfolk television market,” Peters said. “This is direct evidence that TEGNA is demanding a rate for Norfolk’s ABC 13 that is well above market price for ABC stations nationally.”
At the time of Peters’ comment, TEGNA was also experiencing a dispute with Verizon; it has since been resolved.
“It has been a very tough couple of years for consumers as they deal with the ongoing pandemic and it would be very irresponsible for us to force our customers to pay more for ABC in Norfolk than anywhere else,” Peters continued. “Throughout this blackout, customers have received a credit on their monthly billing statements so that they are not paying for stations that aren’t viewable.”
Peters’ comment about monthly credits holds true according to Edenton resident Susan Nolton.
“Initially I was disappointed to lose ABC, but quickly learned to alternate between NBC and CBS,” said Nolton. “When the bill came there was a $4.50 credit and I decided I didn’t miss ABC at all.”
“It’s too bad that Channel 13 is no longer offered,” said Lynne Hodges, resident of Chowan County. “Hopefully it can be resolved. It’s been a mainstay channel for a long time.”
The Chowan Herald also reached out to TEGNA for their side of the dispute.
“We are doing everything in our power to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Mediacom,” said Anne Bentley, Chief Communications Officer for TEGNA. “Unfortunately, Mediacom has not responded to our proposal in more than a year.”
Upon asking Bentley how much TEGNA was asking for in retransmission fees, Bentley said that “where the negotiation stands and points of the negotiation are confidential.”
Many public statements from TEGNA have blamed Mediacom for not responding to “market-based” agreements.
It is not known what these market-based agreements are, nor is it known what TEGNA classifies as market-based since the negotiations are, as Bentley said, confidential.
What is known, however, is that retransmission fees have been on the rise for years.
Per a Federal Communications Commission report from 2019, cable operators paid more than $5.5 billion dollars in retransmission fees in 2019, which was up 19.2 percent from just the previous year.
According to another FCC report, the cost of retransmission consent agreements skyrocketed from $28 million in 2005 to $2.4 billion in 2012, a nearly 8,600 percent increase in just seven years.
Retransmission fee hikes come as the price of basic cable also rises, which hits consumers hard.
According to Mark Cooper, Director of Research at the Consumer Federation of America, cable costs have risen by 250 percent from February 1996 to December 2020, which comes to 3.9 percent per year.
In Edenton, the cost of cable is being felt as well.
“I have the bare minimum [Mediacom plan],” said Edenton resident Linda Tiller. “It’s more expensive than my electric bill. No premium channels and it goes up $15 or $20 a year. I live on a fixed income and I can’t get satellite because of the trees on the side of my house.”
Tiller continued, “There are some things on ABC that I do watch, so I am angry at all of this.”
Mediacom filed a petition in 2015 with the FCC that asked the commission to step in and prevent blackouts during disputes for any station that does not reach 90 percent of its market over the air (via antenna). Mediacom suggested that most of its market stations fell in this category, which are predominantly in small or mid-sized television markets.
So far, the FCC has yet to intervene.
TEGNA, which serves customers in over 54 television markets (reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S. households) and brings in $2 billion in revenue, has been involved in at least eight carriage disputes since 2010, with four of them occurring in the last two years.
Mediacom, which serves approximately 600,000 television customers across 22 states and also sees around $2 billion in revenue, has been involved in at least six carriage disputes since 2010.
As cable subscriptions continue to decline and streaming services give rise to new forms of media consumption, some question why the remaining cable services continue to bicker and lose what consumers they have left.
“I find it annoying more than anything,” said Edenton resident Vonna O’Neill “Typically, my time is so limited that when I sit down to watch TV, I just want to relax and not have any hassles. I think that when the two parties cannot agree they contribute to their own demise.”
