TImbermill Map

Chowan County officials are still waiting on word from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on whether or not final permits for the proposed Timbermill Wind project will be approved.

Timbermill Wind is a proposed 45 turbine, 6,300-acre wind farm to be located in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill, Paradise and Virginia roads and the Perquimans County line.

