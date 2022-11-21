Chowan County officials are still waiting on word from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on whether or not final permits for the proposed Timbermill Wind project will be approved.
Timbermill Wind is a proposed 45 turbine, 6,300-acre wind farm to be located in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill, Paradise and Virginia roads and the Perquimans County line.
The most recent public hearing on Timbermill’s permit application, held in August at Edenton’s College of the Albemarle campus, pitted those hoping for economic and environmental progress against those worried about potential impacts to the landscape and the avian population.
Tax revenue from the project could reach nearly $1 million annually after the first several years of incentives have been depleted.
As part of the process to begin construction on the project, final permitting is needed from NCDEQ as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) before construction can begin.
NCDEQ had previously requested additional information from Apex Clean Energy – the firm responsible for the project – back on Aug. 4.
Apex officials say they complied with the request on Nov. 1 and are awaiting a final decision from the state agency.
“Timbermill Wind submitted its response to DEQ’s request for additional information (ADI) related to the application earlier this month,” said Dahvi Wilson, Vice President of Public Affairs at Apex. “The application is complete with the exception of the two approvals that the project will require to proceed.”
The two approvals in question are the Clean Water Act Section 404 Individual Permit and the Section 401 Water Quality Certification, granted by the Army Corps of Engineers and NCDEQ, respectively.
“Both the 404 permit application and 401 certification application are currently under review by the Army Corps and DEQ” Wilson said. “We will provide the Individual Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification to North Carolina DEQ for incorporation into the 484 application when they are secured.”
However, a spokesperson for DEQ told the Chowan Herald on Nov. 14 that the additional information request was not fully completed by Apex and that the agency is still holding for final documents.
“This [response] is not a complete ADI response so we are waiting on the full responses before the next steps,” said Josh Kastrinsky, Public Information Officer for NCDEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources (DEMLR). “Under G.S. 143-215.115, DEMLR would have 30 days after receipt of this information to make a final decision or request additional information.”
In the partial ADI submitted by Apex, questions are answered from NCDEQ officials that may possibly address concerns brought forward during the last public hearing – including those surrounding avian wildlife, landowner lease agreements, pumping groundwater for windmill bases, pH impacts on groundwater and soil and underground utilities.
Chowan County Planning and Inspections Director Brandon Shoaf said last week that he did not have a current update on the permitting process from the county’s end.
“The county is waiting on DEQ at this time,” Shoaf said.