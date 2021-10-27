EDENTON - On Monday, Oct. 18, the Chowan County Cooperative Extension delivered their “Annual Report to the People” before the Chowan County Commission.
The report detailed the combined efforts of the Extension staff over the last 12 to 16 months.
Perhaps the most recent achievement was the addition of Chowan County to the Visit NC Farms mobile app. The Extension partnered with the Edenton-Chowan Tourism Development Authority to make it happen.
“This app allows local and traveling consumers to locate local foods and farm stands in our area,” said Mary Morris, Extension Director for Chowan County.
The Visit NC Farms app can be found on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for mobile devices.
Also, partnering with the Extension Service was the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Rocky Hock Cantaloupe Month in July. Local farmers donated cantaloupes to six participating restaurants to create recipes that were served throughout the month.
One of the Extension programs promoted via health and nutrition classes was the Albemarle GetFit “Med Instead of Meds Cook Along Series.” This program utilized live Zoom classes and engaged members of the public by providing food kits to cook along.
The Seniors’ Health Insurance and Information Program (SHIIP), which is locally coordinated in the Extension office, reached out to over 500 senior citizens on Medicare benefits.
Gail Spiewak, coordinator for SHIIP in Chowan County, said that last year was definitely a challenge.
“During the pandemic, we had many things we had to face, part of it was talking to seniors. I did the counseling sessions by phone. We did not see them face-to-face,” Spiewak said. “Still, we saw over 500 seniors for Chowan County.”
Extension Master Gardeners, including those based in Chowan, continued their work through the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 500 volunteer hours worked and 400 hours of advanced training logged.
Programs continued successfully as a result of the gardeners’ work, which included scholarship outreach, community garden projects, a food pantry project and the “Ask a Master Gardener” helpline.
“Horticulture education was also extended to the public through online training opportunities,” said Katy Shook, Area Agent for Consumer Horticulture. “We continued to reach clients through media, including online and in print. Feedback from these efforts was positive and we were encouraged by the results.”
Steve Gabel, Area Specialized Agent in Aquaculture — housed in Chowan County — said that he answered aquaculture-related calls in nearly 50 counties across the state during the last 16 months.
“These calls included fishpond management, aquatic weeds, fish kills and general questions,” Gabel said.
Gabel is also the vice co-chair of the North Carolina Aquaculture Development Conference, which held a virtual conference in March. The 2022 conference is expected to be a hybrid virtual and in-person model from March 10, 2022 to March 12, 2022.
Camaryn Byrum delivered a report on the current state of the 4-H program in Chowan County, which includes the annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show & Sale.
“After a year like 2020, we were all ready for face-to-face 4-H programs to resume,” Byrum said. “In April, we were able to successfully hold our annual livestock show and sale in person. We had 56 participants showing 44 hogs and 12 goats.”
In May 2021, the Chowan 4-H program teamed up with White Oak Elementary School to bring the embryology program to every second grade classroom. Each room was provided with an incubator and fertilized eggs, to teach youth about life cycles that aligned with their curriculum.
Over the summer, 4-H provided numerous educational opportunities that included junior chef programs, a beekeeping boot camp, floral arrangement workshops and an overnight camp in Columbia.
The Extension office also hosted a cake and pie tasting contest at the 2021 Chowan County Regional Fair. In addition, they set up educational booths with which fair patrons could interact. The fair’s attendance was 20,777 this year, up nearly 3,000 from the last fair in 2019.
Cyndi Knudson, Area Small Farms Specialist, introduced herself as the newest agent at the office via the report. Knudson is dedicated to assisting limited-resources small farmers in 14 northeast North Carolina counties.
Matt Leary, Extension Agent for Agriculture, rounded off the report by detailing three programs he has been implementing over the past year.
The programs include: winter crop production meetings to teach farmers about new production practices and provide pesticide credits; the Northeast Ag Expo, which showcases agricultural research being done and utilizes two annual field days to invite farmers out to learn more about crops being researched; and pod blasting clinics to assist peanut farmers in determining when peanuts are ready to dig.
“Chowan County Cooperative Extension agents, just like many others, have had to work around many challenges this past year,” Mary Morris said. “But our jobs are to educate the public and this year we have had to adjust and roll with new and innovative ways to reach Chowan County citizens.”