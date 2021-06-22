Chowan Commission Approves Annual Budget

Chowan County Commission approved its annual budget Monday that does not increase property tax rates.
Property tax rate will remain fixed at $0.755 (75-1/2 cents per $100) for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Despite the replacement of John A Holmes High School with design and early construction management activities underway, and other ongoing County facility improvements as well as a long overdue cost of living salary adjustment for county employees, the presented and approved budget does not include any Ad Valorem (Real Property and Personal Property) Tax increases.
“Approving the annual operating budget and establishing the county property tax rate are undoubtedly the most important and most visible activities that the County Board of Commissioners performs,” said Bob Kirby, county commission chairman. “The fact that we are, at this time, able to approve a budget while holding the line on property taxes is a testament to the management skills of County Manager Kevin Howard and his staff. Although we were not able to fully fund all line items in every department, this budget strikes a fair balance between county needs and the taxpayers pocketbook.”
The budget contains a small tax increase of 1-1/2 cents per $100 of assessed value in the county fire district which will cover anticipated increases in fire operations expenses. This increase will not apply to the Town of Edenton. The new County Fire Tax rate will be $0.070 (7 cents per $100).
For the number crunchers, revenue is $16,847,178 with expenditures at $16,847,178.
Major Expenditure Items include Education $4,284,928 along with Public Safety $4,338,759 also Government $2,801,098 and EMS $1,264,973.