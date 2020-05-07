A year’s worth of work, public forums with passionate speeches about building a new high school have been put on hold – temporarily – because of the impact of COVID-19.
During Monday’s Chowan County Commission meeting, the board voted 6-1 to postpone the bond referendum for the high school renovation/replacement project to 2022. The original plan was to get the referendum on the November 2020 ballot.
And commissioners unanimously endorsed a resolution seeking the phased-in plan from the federal government presented by President Trump to reopen states.
As of press time, Chowan County may be the only county in the state to support such a resolution seeking to follow federal guidelines for reopening.
Nearby Pitt and Beaufort counties shot down similar measures based on party lines even after health professionals said it is safe to begin a phased reopening.
Blame the COVID-19 pandemic, not the commissioners for this latest turn of events because local and state economic projections indicate a downward trend economically.
State funding and lending may dry up for the project estimated to cost upwards of $45 million to repair/replace a high school that was built many decades ago.
County Manager Kevin Howard said because paperwork and planning will be affected because of the coronavirus’ immediate impact since there are specific timelines, particularly dates in May, June and July, that are important to funding and electoral mechanisms that have to be put in place to trigger a 2020 bond initiative.
Any dates and timelines for planning would be affected by Governor Roy Cooper’s opaque plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions and reopen the state for business.
Commissioner Greg Bonner said he’s concerned about the aftermath of COVID-19 as it relates to the timing of the project and how the future finances will change.
“We just don’t know what effect it is going to have on the economy,” he said. “At this point, we just don’t know what the impact – like a tornado when it goes through; the more you see the damage, the more you realize the impact. We need to look at how we proceed. At this point, I think we need to wait a little while to see how things unfold.”
Commission Chair Patti Kersey added, “We are bumping up against our ‘go-no go’ decision for the Bond Referendum — which is 15 May. This is a mandatory decision date required by the Local Government Commission. COVID 19 and the Governor’s Orders regarding public gatherings prevents us from holding mandatory public meetings. There’s total uncertainty now with revenue projections and the very real possibility of losing our State Grant monies which are essential for financing the project.”
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Jackson said, “I was surprised and saddened by the County Commissioners’ decision. The facility needs of the high school are well-documented and will continue to deteriorate until addressed.”
Commission Vice-Chair Bob Kirby said, “With respect to our high school replacement program, fortunately, we have begun the planning process well in advance of our planned construction. The goal has always been to begin construction in 2024, after Chowan County pays off all of its current debt. The evolving financial situation with COVID-19 has put our county finances in a state of flux. We undoubtedly will experience a shortfall in revenue from sales taxes.”
Kirby said until the stay-at-home order has been lifted, and commerce has returned to a state of some, as yet to be determined, “new normal,” fiscal prudence would dictate that the county take a step back from any major financial obligations.
“Although the planned Bond Referendum would not have been voted on by the Citizens of Chowan County until November,” he said, “there would be several public hearings required by law in advance of the vote, and the necessary timeline for all of the various hearings and public notices meant that Chowan County would have to make a decision on whether to proceed with the project no later than May 15 of this year. Ongoing restrictions on the size of public meetings would further mean that ultimately it might not be feasible for the public to provide the desired level of input into the project.”
Kirby said this entire COVID-19 episode might ultimately dictate that the Edenton Chowan Public School Board take a strong and serious look at how children are educated. “We will publicly educate our children, and their research and decisions might ultimately mean that the high school would take on an entirely innovative plan and configuration,” he said.
Kirby emphasized that the vote Monday evening was not to abandon the Bond Referendum, but to push the referendum to November 2022.
“Commissioners have long emphasized that the county’s bond debt must be retired first – 2024 – before any shovel is turned,” he said.
In other matters, commissioners discussed a resolution for North Carolina in support of a phased-in reopening of Chowan County.
“The Chowan County Board of Commissioners urges the Governor of the State of North Carolina to rescind Executive Order 121 and allow Chowan County and the entire Albemarle Region of Northeastern North Carolina to implement the “Opening Up America Again” plan promulgated by the President of the United States beginning immediately in compliance with federal recommendations and in close consult with Public Health recommendations,” the resolution states.
The resolution notes that Chowan County, with only six documented positive cases, has seen an overall incidence of COVID-19 of less than 43 per 100,000 population which is less than one-half the average in North Carolina of 111 per 100,000 population; and (note that I updated the statistics through May 3.
Meat of the resolution says:
WHEREAS, The primary stated purpose of the State of North Carolina Executive Order No. 121 of March 27, 2020 was to limit the spread of COVID-19 because existing health care facilities may be insufficient to care for those who become sick;
WHEREAS, Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release on May 1, 2020 that the Albemarle is “flattening the curve” on COVID-19 cases;
WHEREAS, Section 2 of The State of North Carolina Executive Order No. 121 of March 27, 2020 specifically identifies and enumerates COVID-19 Essential Businesses and Operations, yet the hard working citizens of Chowan County consider their employment absolutely essential to their livelihood and survival regardless of the nature of their business; and
WHEREAS, As elected County Officials, each of us swore an Oath to support and maintain the Constitution and laws of the United States, and the Constitution and laws of North Carolina, and Article I, Section 13 of the North Carolina Constitution states, “All persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience; and
WHEREAS, Section 3 of The State of North Carolina Executive Order No. 121 of March 27, 2020 specifically prohibits mass gatherings of more than ten (10) persons which, in the context of Article I, Section 13 of the North Carolina Constitution, would be an attempt to control or interfere with the rights of conscience of the citizens of North Carolina;
WHEREAS, The Citizens of Chowan County have enough good sense to abide by the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention without needing either the State of North Carolina or the Chowan County Commission to intervene in their private and personal affairs.
More about this Reopen resolution and other commission affairs will appear in next week’s Chowan Herald.