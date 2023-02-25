Chowan’s County Commissioners were briefed on a new peer support clinic, a planned renovation of the old D. F. Walker gymnasium, purchasing communications equipment for the county’s Emergency Management Department and repairs to the courthouse on Monday.

In other actions, they received an annual report from its Soil and Water Conservation Board and recommended transferring a private road to the state for maintenance.

Vernon Fueston can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.