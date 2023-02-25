...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Chowan’s County Commissioners were briefed on a new peer support clinic, a planned renovation of the old D. F. Walker gymnasium, purchasing communications equipment for the county’s Emergency Management Department and repairs to the courthouse on Monday.
In other actions, they received an annual report from its Soil and Water Conservation Board and recommended transferring a private road to the state for maintenance.
Snapback NC is a peer-supported program for area residents suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues. Courtney Butler briefed the board on how the program works. She said clients receive help from residents who have experienced the same problems.
Butler said that while Snapback is similar to programs like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, they also provide counseling and connections to the county’s social services system.
Butler said that the services Snapback provides are covered by Medicaid, but not by most private insurance. The cost of counseling at Snapback is calculated to be $50.04 per hour.
She said the program hoped the county might provide some assistance with the cost of treating patients who can’t afford it. The board took no action at the meeting.
The commissioners also approved funds for the Recreation Department, providing $230,000 for renovations to the old D.F. Walker gymnasium. The gym will be converted to a more open design, removing an elevated stage and providing an entry foyer, offices and a snack bar. The N.C. Park and Recreation Trust will match the funds for an additional $230,000.
They also approved a $13,300 grant application to purchase communication equipment for the county’s Emergency Management Department. During disasters, the kit will provide cell phone service for first responders and other personnel. No matching funds are required; a six-year maintenance contract comes with the purchase price.
The county will also fund replacing storm windows in the courthouse. A contract with Albemarle Glass was approved for $12,475.
The board also listened to an annual report from the Soil and Water Conservation board. Celeste Mause and Jacob Peele detailed the Conservation Board’s work to assist the county’s farmers and preserve its waterways. They discussed programs that help farmers prevent soil erosion, control invasive water plants that clog irrigation ditches and keep the county’s creeks and streams clear of debris.
The county honored a petition from residents near Sound Shore Drive requesting the state add the road to its Secondary Road System. The state’s Department of Transportation will now consider assuming the road’s maintenance cost.
The board also approved a change order of $2,411.32 in additional costs for renovations to the old D.F. Walker School’s second floor. Four electrical circuits and a breaker will be installed. Wire sizes will be upgraded, and the system will be modified to handle larger electrical loads.
In other actions, the board increased the meal allotment for public officials, bringing it into line with state regulations. Several small financial transactions were approved, and Derence Fivehouse was appointed an alternate Senior Tarheel Delegate.