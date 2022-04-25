The Chowan County Board of Commissioners agreed to enter into a broadband agreement with FOCUS Broadband – to potentially expand broadband access in the county – during the April 18 board meeting.
One of three providers that approached Chowan County looking to apply for a broadband grant, FOCUS met all of the stipulations required by county leaders. Mediacom and Inteliport, who submitted the other two proposals, missed a few points of criteria.
FOCUS Broadband is based out of Shallotte, 30 miles south of Wilmington.
Information technology coordinator Cord Palmer presented the proposals before commissioners.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked Palmer which of the three proposals was the best.
“Which of these stands out to you the most, in your educated opinion?” McLaughlin asked.
“Probably FOCUS seeing as they met all of the criteria. Inteliport missed one and Mediacom missed three,” Palmer replied.
All three internet providers sought to make use of two grants that could come Chowan County’s way in the coming months. The first is worth $250,000, the second is for $350,000. Funds may come from an NC GREAT Grant.
Chairman Bob Kirby told the board he wanted to consider looking at ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds to provide matching funds from the county for the project. Kirby said that the county gets “more points” when applying for the grants if they provide matching funds through ARPA.
The current criteria for broadband providers, as recently instituted by Chowan County leaders via GREAT Grant standards, includes:
• Low Cost Service Option.
• Fiber optic cable to the home - Provider must use an all fiber network from the first mile, second mile to the last mile to offer their service and must only use fiber in future installations.
• No plans with data caps - Provider must not restrict internet access by offering plans with data caps. Plans may be sold with speed limitations but no quantity restrictions.
• No traffic restrictions - Provider must treat all traffic with priority. Only traffic that can be prioritized would be emergency communications traffic (like calling 911). Provider cannot restrict content in order to sell more services or prioritize one commercial entity over another.
The following criteria were also listed as “important to meet” by county leaders:
• Uptime - Provider must offer 99.99 percent uptime reported monthly.
• Latency - Provider must have a latency of less than 100ms for 95 percent of the measurements from a residential location to the nearest server reported every day of the month with at least one test per hour. Latency is also known as “delay” or how long it takes for data to travel from the source to the destination. The higher the number, the slower the response times, or “lag.”
• Packet Loss - Packet loss must be less than or equal to 0.3 percent per month. Packet loss is when packets of data traveling across a network fail to reach their destination.
• Support - Provider must offer 24/7/365 support.
• Installs - Installations of service with less than 125 feet of build to the residence must be completed within seven days of request.
• Change of ownership - Provider must inform customers of a change in ownership within 30 days of the change.
FOCUS Broadband, in their proposal letter to the county, claimed to have met all of these criteria.
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence made a motion to accept both proposals (for both grants). Without further discussion, the motions passed unanimously.
Other business conducted by the commissioners included:
• The board held a public hearing and discussed Timbermill Wind items, which will be elaborated upon in a second article.
• The board approved unanimously (Commissioner Chris Evans motion) to enter into a contact agreement with Pierce Group Benefits to provide health insurance for county employees. There was a 5 percent increase in this year’s premiums with an annual employee contribution change of $768.72. Currently, 142 county employees are enrolled.
• The board approved unanimously (Lawrence motion) to allow T-Mobile Northeast LLC to lease the county owned central communications radio tower at 100 West Freemason Circle in Edenton for up to 25 years, with a minimum term of 15 years. Annual rental will be paid by T-Mobile in the amount of $24,000.
• The board approved unanimously (Evans motion) to approve M.B. Kahn as Construction Manager At Risk for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.
• The board approved 5-1 (Commissioner Tray Taylor motion, McLaughlin dissent) to proclaim May 2022 as Older Americans Month. McLaughlin noted his dissent stemmed from an issue with the language of the proclamation.
• The board approved unanimously (McLaughlin motion) to appoint Dr. Michael Sasscer and Ginny Waff to the Vidant Chowan Hospital Directors Council.
• The board approved unanimously (Taylor motion) to appoint Ashley Riddick as interim Tri-County Animal Shelter supervisor with a stipend of $195 per pay period.
• The board approved unanimously (McLaughlin motion) to purchase a new truck for the Chowan County Water Department.
• The board approved unanimously (McLaughlin motion) budget amendment 2022-059 which includes discretionary income received through March 2022 balanced at $31,352.36. Total discretionary income received in FYE 2022 amounts to $189,790.93.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.