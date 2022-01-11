The Chowan County Board of Commissioners discussed a recent Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) application on Jan. 3, the board’s first meeting of 2022.
With no members of the public in attendance — perhaps due to wintry weather conditions earlier in the day — the board debated the need for the block grant.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the grants offer support to individuals who are currently at or below 100% of the federal poverty level. Community Action Agencies will help individuals meet employment, housing and crisis prevention needs.
The Economic Improvement Council is the Community Action Agency for the 10-county region in northeastern North Carolina, consisting of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
Currently, three Chowan residents sit on the EIC Board of Directors: Glorious Elliott, Richard Bunch and attorney Thomas Wood.
The EIC has applied for CSBGs on a yearly basis. Chowan County Clerk Susanne Stallings noted that the EIC has been applying for the grants for at least 10 years, dating back to 2012 in her records.
The CSBG applications are required to be delivered to participating stakeholders in the region, including boards of commissioners, for review. Local boards have no say in the application.
No matching county funds are withdrawn for CSBGs; the funds are always dispersed via the state after being received from the federal government.
The EIC requested $362,808 for the 10-county region. This application period covers July 1 to June 30, 2023, concurrent with the agency’s operational fiscal year.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin began the discussion with a few notes he took on the 80-page document.
“I took time to go through this, there are a number of things that are troubling to me,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin told the board that he disagreed with the order of a list on page 13. The list identifies key reasons for poverty among different family groups and living conditions in northeast North Carolina.
“Lack of education” was listed first. McLaughlin suggested that “High incidence of single-family households” be listed first instead.
“I would put high incidence of single-family households at the top of the list,” McLaughlin said. “Two breadwinners in a family would bring in more money than just one breadwinner. Statistics are clear, single-family households are on the rise in all demographic groups.”
The full list of local poverty causes provided by the EIC is: lack of education, lack of industrial development, high incidence of single-family households, lack of job training and adequate skill development, lack of adequate public and private transportation, high incidence of job lay off, health and mental health conditions and lack of cost-of-living increases.
It was not clear whether the EIC listed the reasons for poverty in a priority order or randomly.
McLaughlin elaborated further on the formulated list.
“In regards to lack of education, we have public schools in this county from Pre-K to 12th (grade), so surely there is no lack of education. For lack of industrial development, if that is key to alleviating poverty, look at places like Baltimore and other cities, look at their problems.”
Commissioner Ellis Lawrence agreed with McLaughlin but wondered why “high incidence of job lay off” was on the list.
Commissioner Tray Taylor agreed, saying: “Every time I turn around somebody is hiring.”
Chairman Bob Kirby said the state unemployment rate was 4%. In Chowan County, it is currently 3.5%, as of November 2021.
County Manager Kevin Howard stepped in and attempted to clarify what the application may have been pointing at.
“They listed things that could affect poverty. Some of those things may cause it here, some may not,” Howard said.
The CSBG application also listed a “lack of recreational facilities” as a potential area of growth and improvement, to which McLaughlin took issue with.
“Our youth have more recreational opportunities in this county than ever before,” McLaughlin said.
Taylor disagreed, saying there is not much for youth to do in Chowan County recreationally. McLaughlin saw otherwise, yet the two were able agree to disagree.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes wondered aloud if the CSBG aimed to increase youth programs and recreational opportunities in the region.
Wrapping up comments, McLaughlin shifted to the number of clients served by the CSBG in the region.
According to the document, 15 new clients could be assisted if the funds are granted, while 40 clients are rollovers from previous years, amounting to 55 total clients across 10 counties.
McLaughlin did not see “much of a success” from the number of clients proportional to the amount of money requested.
“Every soul matters but from a governmental administrative point of view, I don’t think this program is effective,” McLaughlin said. “And I think it is a waste of money. Those are my observations.”
Other business conducted by the board included:
- The board approved the 2021 General Records for Local Government Agencies and the 2021 Program Records Schedule for Local Government Agencies issued by NCDCS to ensure compliance with statutory guidelines (motion by Kehayes, unanimous).
- An easement was granted to the Town of Edenton to use a light pole for potential utility purposes at the roadside corner of Earnhardt Field (motion by McLaughlin, unanimous).
- A replacement to Win Dale on the ABC Board was named: Robert Turner (nominated by Taylor, unanimous).
- All four proposed budget amendments were approved (motion by McLaughlin, unanimous). They include:
- BA 2022-033: To amend the 2022 budget to include Discretionary income received through November 2021.
- BA 2022-034: To amend the 2022 budget to include program revision to the After School Plus program due to community spread of COVID-19 in Chowan County.
- BA 2022-035: To amend the 2022 budget for the Detention Center to include additional monies for the purchase of uniforms. Monies are being transferred between line items, no additional funding is being requested.
- BA 2022-036: To amend the 2022 budget for DSS and the general fund to include: 1) the reversal of BA 2022-030 for purchase of vehicle at $44,000, and 2) revised funding for purchase of vehicle at $25,000.
The John A. Holmes High School replacement project has now reached a total of $2,106,389 after a handful of payments were made in December to MB Kahn Construction Co., Inc. for construction management and Twiford Law Firm for legal fees.