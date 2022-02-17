At the Feb. 7 meeting of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners, board members approved the adoption of a digital inclusion plan for the county, paving the way for future broadband initiatives.
The digital inclusion plan is a detailed action plan to bring broadband connectivity and digital equity to Chowan County, according to information technology coordinator Cord Palmer.
In the plan, multiple values and goals are presented.
The primary vision statement, put forward by the county’s broadband committee, is simple: “To provide current and future residents as well as businesses in Chowan County with the knowledge, tools and accessibility to fully participate in the digital society through accessible, affordable and sustainable connections to broadband.”
Two sets of goals were laid out in the plan, one being county broadband goals, the other being digital inclusion plan goals.
The three county broadband goals are as follows:
• Goal 1: Improve broadband connectivity and access throughout the county;
• Goal 2: Improve digital literacy skills among various communities in the county; and
• Goal 3: Integrate digital inclusion strategies into community and economic development efforts.
Expanding upon some of these, Chowan County seeks to connect over 95 percent of county homes to broadband speeds – which deliver 100 mbps download and at least 10 mbps upload speeds – by Dec. 31, 2024.
The county also seeks to put a mandate in place to push broadband providers to offer a 50 mbps broadband option for a price set around $25 or less. The eligibility for this service will be verified through the FCC’s Lifeline Broadband Discount Program to address affordability concerns for low-income households.
Other initiatives proposed by the three goal system include publicly listing current digital literacy programs throughout the county, realign economic development efforts to provide support to existing businesses and their online presence and partner with stakeholders or apply for grant funding to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in community areas such as parks and town halls.
A publicly accessible map may eventually be created to show residents where Wi-Fi hotspots exist in the county, which could include private businesses as well.
The four digital inclusion plan goals are as follows:
• Identify and map unserved and underserved areas of Chowan County that lack access to fast, affordable, high-speed internet access for the purpose of seeking state and federal grant funds required to bring fast internet service to these areas;
• Serve as a resource for stakeholders across Chowan County in addressing broadband availability, sustainability, access and adoption challenges;
• Encourage Chowan County government and internet service providers – who are already working to expand broadband connectivity to the county’s underserved areas – to also focus on broadband affordability, access, adoption and other digital inclusion priority areas; and
• Provide a foundation for area stakeholders to develop digital inclusion strategies and programs.
According to data from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT), only 0.2 percent of Chowan County’s population has access to fiber optic technology, which can reach speeds of 940 mbps minimum. Approximately 79.9 percent are reported to have access to speeds that range up to – but do not exceed – 100 mbps. Both figures are considerably lower than the statewide averages, according to the plan.
There are only five fixed internet providers in Chowan County: CenturyLink (Lumen) fiber, CenturyLink (Lumen) DSL, Inteliport, JCMM Ventures and Mediacom. The providers’ combined geographic coverage ranges wildly from Sign Pine in the north to Cape Colony in the south.
According to Palmer, this new digital inclusion plan needs to be on file as approved by the board in order for the county to potentially receive future consideration for broadband grants.
“Is there a [price] match by the county for this?” Commissioner Ron Cummings asked.
“There is no match,” said Commission Chairman Bob Kirby, who has been working on expanding broadband in Chowan for several years. “If a broadband company wants to come here and bring broadband, because the digital inclusion plan exists, it adds additional points and checks a box for evaluating the county for a grant.”
After a motion from Commissioner Tray Taylor, the plan was adopted by the commissioners unanimously.
Other business conducted by the board included:
• The board tabled a plan to consider a request for a cloud based solution for storage for veterans’ documents. The software provider is Entellitrak (ETK). The annual cost would be $450. The board – at the urging of Cummings – decided to reach out to American Legion Post 40 for their input.
• The board unanimously approved (Kehayes motion) Sheriff Edward Basnight’s request that the county apply for an annual grant from the Governors’ Crime Commission (GCC). Last year, the grant awarded to Chowan County was utilized for body cameras. This year, Basnight wants to upgrade courthouse security by installing CCTV cameras, a panic alarm system and a new metal detector. The total cost would be $24,454 and the grant is worth $24,500.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) a third year audit contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co, a CPA firm for government services.
• The board received an annual report from Elections Director Terry Meyers, who detailed the new voting equipment that arrived over the summer, totaling $87,000 (with 15 year maintenance – $150,000 total). Meyers also told the board he is seeking a new elections director soon to fill his own vacancy – taking effect Dec. 31, 2023 – and to get the new director certified before the 2024 presidential election.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) four budget amendments. The first for roof repairs to DSS ($360,120), the second for DSS revenues and expenditures for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program ($33,986), the third for DSS to include additional services from Vanguard Staffing ($25,000), the fourth for the purchase of soccer goals ($4,600) and the fifth for building inspections from Bertie County ($2,075.27).
