The board of advisers of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation recently announced $21,068 in local grant awards from the Ann L. Sams Endowment and its community grant-making fund. This year the board granted:
- $1,766 to the Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program for the Meals on Wheels 2020 Chowan program
- $800 to Albemarle Hopeline for operating support
- $4,342 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle/Edent unit for general operating support
- $1,765 to the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership for the Reach Out and Read program
- $1,765 to the Edenton Farmers Market for educational paths to healthier residents
- $4,342 to the Food Bank of the Albemarle for emergency food relief to feed those in need in Chowan County
- $4,342 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse comprehensive services
- $600 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils Chowan County program
- $1,346 to Special Olympics North Carolina for general operating support
Lynne Layton, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” she said.
For information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Natalie Jenkins Peel at 252-562-9824 or npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.