Chowan County’s 911 Communications Center was renamed and dedicated to a former 911 director who was instrumental in the center’s creation and the design of its current facility.
Current 911 Communications Center Director Herman Weiss officiated over a ceremony Wednesday, May 25, in which the center was renamed the C. Franklin Jackson Jr. 911 Communications Center. About 30 people attended, including Jackson’s family, former colleagues, and current telecommunicators and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Jackson, a longtime emergency services telecommunicator died in October 2010 at the age of 46. He had worked for the county more than 22 years, most recently serving as the director of Chowan’s 911 communications.
Weiss said he started in working in emergency services in 2009, he was with the Chowan County EMS.
“I came over here one day, Charles Hill brought me over here and introduced me to Franklin. I talked to him about trying to get on a part-time job, but I was with EMS at the time,” Weiss said.
While he was working at EMS in 2010, Weiss was asked to work at central dispatch so the telecommunicators could attend Jackson’s funeral. Eventually Weiss was hired full-time in central dispatch. He moved on to serve as communications center director in Gates County, before returning to Chowan County in 2019 to serve as director.
Weiss noted that renaming the center for Jackson was something he has always wanted to do.
“Without his hard work and dedication in the many years that he has put into this center, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said of Jackson. “We’ve made great strides, and we’ve overcome a lot of things, but it wouldn’t be without him and what he did to get the center to this point.”
The family thanked Weiss for dedicating the center to Jackson.
“There was no thank you needed,” Weiss said. “It is something that’s been in my heart that’s led me to do this. I wanted to honor him in any way I can to make sure that his legacy lives on in the center.”
Jim Carr, who served as the communications center director and worked with Jackson, said the center they were in “was Frank.
“He designed this facility,” Carr said. “He was very prominent in the whole building, but this part, the communications center, is his baby. He designed it completely from the first time they put dirt down here. So it truly is the Franklin Jackson Communications Center.”
Carr said he considered Jackson a part of his family, just as he did the people who worked at the communications center who he referred to as his girls.
Jackson was a person who preferred to work behind the scenes, Carr said.
“He was the guy behind the scenes that you could call day or night, 24 hours a day,” he said. “If he was needed here, he came. And then if I was needed, he called me and I came. He was the man that was behind all of this – the computers, the furniture, everything, and Fred Spruill was sheriff at that time.”
Jackson was the region ambassador at the North Carolina Association of Public Safety Communications Officials for many years.
Inspired by Franklin, Weiss served as region ambassador from 2014 until this year, when he was elected second vice president.
“I’ve tried to keep that tradition with being the North Carolina region ambassador in Chowan County,” he said.
Prior to joining the county telecommunicators, Jackson worked for the Edenton Police Department as a dispatcher. He worked with Spruill, a Edenton Police Department officer who was elected Chowan County sheriff in 1988. Spruill went on to serve as sheriff until 2006.
Spruill noted that before the communications center opened in its currently location at the Public Safety Center, on West Freemason Street, the communications center was on West Water Street, in the current municipal building that houses town council chambers, the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, etc. After Hurricane Isabel flooded the center twice in 2013, the county started the effort that moved the communications center to its current facility.
In the 1980s, many new residents who moved to Chowan County at the time were used to dialing 911 for emergency services, but the county did not have the service, Spruill and Carr said. Jackson helped organize the center and get the equipment needed to get the 911 system online.
The facility became the premier 911 communications center in northeastern North Carolina.
“He was really very instrumental in organizing the center from the very early beginnings of it, right on through all the way through to what we have today,” Spruill said.