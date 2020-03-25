Britton named senior VP city executive of Southern Bank
Southern Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Charles A. Britton to senior vice president and city executive in the Edenton office.
A native of Edenton, Britton attended East Carolina University where he earned a degree in Finance. He has been in the banking industry for 38 years.
Britton resides in Edenton with his wife Cheryl Britton. They have four children, Madison Britton, Jessica Ledwell, Eric Johnson and Melissa Johnson.
Founded in 1901, Southern Bank and Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern BancShares, Inc. With its Corporate Headquarters located in Mount Olive, the bank has total assets of approximately $3 billion and over 60 locations serving North Carolina and Virginia. More information about Southern Bank is available on the Internet at www.southernbank.com.
Stage Stores announce delay of Gordmans opening
HOUSTON – Stage Stores and its family of brands (Gordmans, Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage) have adjusted its store operating hours. Until further notice, reduced store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Stage Stores’ new store openings planned for March 31 — including the former Peebles location in Edenton — have been postponed. Events planned in conjunction with store openings, such as ribbon cutting ceremonies, have been cancelled.
The former Peebles location was to become Gordmans on March 31.