The question of whether an individual commissioner can appoint someone to serve on a board on their behalf was brought up at Chowan County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
Economic Improvement Council Director Dr. Landon Mason presented the annual Community Services Block Grant Program during the meeting at the county Public Safety Building, in Edenton. Several members of the EIC’s board of directors were also in attendance.
At a January meeting, commissioners acknowledged receipt of the 2021 Grant Application from EIC and submitted questions.
During his presentation Monday, Mason reminded commissioners that the presentation was more of a formality required by the federal government for the grant which will be available for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which runs July 2021 to June 2022.
“We are coming asking for the commissioners to review and make comments on the plan,” he said. “There is no reason to vote, no reason to approve or disapprove.”
Based in Edenton, EIC is a multi-service human services organization that serves 10 counties: Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde. It also provides Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Martin, Pitt and Beaufort counties. A look at its services and their impact on Chowan County will appear in an upcoming edition of the Chowan Herald.
Annually, when EIC applies for a Community Services Block Grant to fund its operations, each county commission is tasked with acknowledging that the EIC is seeking that grant. No commission has any power to approve the EIC grant application nor the does any county have to provide matching grant funding.
Commission Chair Bob Kirby said that he understood that EIC presented the application as a formality.
“I think if you bring something to the commissioners to review, you should expect us not to put a rubber stamp on it,” he said.
Just as in the January meeting, Kirby noted that the grant application lists board member Glorious Elliott as a Chowan County Commissioner.
Mason said that former commissioner Greg Bonner sent a letter to EIC asking that Elliott be appointed to the board and serve as Bonner’s representative. The listing of Elliott as a commissioner is just how the form is worded and not indicative of her actual role.
Kirby went on to ask county attorney Lauren Arizaga-Womble whether individual commissioners can appoint someone to a board without the entire board’s consent. She said she would look into it, as rules are inconsistent on the local, state and federal level.
“We’ll make sure we’re squared away,” she said.
Kirby also noted that the application was submitted to the state in January, after Bonner’s term ended in December 2020. Mason noted that Elliott is still on the board, but currently represents Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education member Joan White. Like Bonner, she submitted a letter to EIC saying she was unable to serve, and requested Elliott serve as her representative.
Mason, who is credentialed as a community action professional, noted that he is available to discuss the procedures and other issues regarding the EIC. In a later discussion with the Chowan Herald, he noted that many federal forms and documentation don’t seem to make sense until someone trained in using them explains what they mean.
In other matters, Edenton-Chowan Schools Assistant Superintended of Human Resources and Auxiliary Services Dr. Jana Rawls provided the district’s recent Facility Needs Survey. The document is required every five years by the state.
The report has a list of maintenance and repairs for the next 5-10 years. Some of the data is provided by the district, while some is calculated by the state Department of Public Instruction.
Other major projects include replacing the cooling towers at the White Oak and D.F. Walker School complex. The towers are now 20 years old. Rawls said it would cost about $500,000 to replace them.
Dr. Michael Sasscer and Rawls noted that they planned to be more proactive in maintaining the schools and spreading out the costs.
Rawls noted that one big project that is not on the report is the building of a new middle school.
“The biggest need in the next five years is a new middle school,” she said. “The CMS structures need to be updated and eventually we need to make that happen.”
When Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked about the facility, Rawls noted that CMS needs a structural and electrical update. As modern technology evolves, they tend to use more electricity.
Kirby said he appreciated that the district was working on the preventative maintenance plans, but he felt that it wasn’t comprehensice.
“I think we’ll find that this is not as accurate as we should be,” he said.
In other matters, county manager Kevin Howard presented the regional water treatment plant feasibility study to the board. The county received a grant to conduct the study in 2020.
Howard said he is working to set up a meeting with the engineering firm that conducted the study and officials from the Town of Edenton and Chowan and Perquimans counties to discuss the findings.
In other matters, the board approved an article amendment that will allow Commissioners to consider amendments to the Zoning Ordinance at any meeting where a duly advertised Public Hearing has been set. The measure will help the county meet state requirements to update ordinances this year.