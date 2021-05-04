Chowan County Board of Commissioners approved allowing the Board of Elections to move forward in its effort to purchase a new voting system.
Commissioners discussed the matter at its meeting Monday in the Public Safety Center, on West Freemason Street, Edenton.
Executive Director Terrence Meyers presented the board’s request to purchase 17 new voting machines from Hart Intercivic.
The current system currently has an estimated maintenance cost of $303,000 for the next 15 years.
Hart’s system will cost the county $175,269 to purchase, Meyers said. He noted that the poll workers preferred the system out of the two they tested due to ease of use.
Meyers noted that before they can purchase the system, the state requires them to run a mock election.
The Chowan County Board of Elections will have a board meeting to conduct the Simulated election to satisfy the requirement of a test election to precede with the purchase of a new voting system.
The election will be held in the agriculture building in the Large conference room (lcr) at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021.
“We expect the simulated election to last about 5 hours,” Meyers said noting that 200 ballots will be cast in each machine. The results will be tallied. Then ballots will be hand-counted to ensure accuracy.
Visitors are welcome to attend, but must wear a mask. The board has a limit to how many can be in the room at the same time.
“We will make every effort to allow visitors to see the new system but we may not be able to leave them there the entire time if more want to see it than we can have in the room,” Meyers said.
Those in attendance include 20 poll workers, the Board members, and staff from Hart to oversee the mock election.
The Board of Elections has $16,800 in federal HAVA (Help America Vote Act) Election Security Funds to support the purchase if it is completed by June 30, 2021. The rest would be paid out-of-pock through a transfer of county funds.
Meyers noted that the purchase cost is a 40% discount of their normal cost.
“We may not be able to get this discount again,” he said.
Meyers noted that with the Hart system, the USB ports used to load the ballots in the voting machines are mailed in a sealed container. The system would not be connected to the Internet in any way, which would help reduce the chance of hacking.
The Board of Elections would do the maintenance on the machines. Maintenance includes replacing the batteries — which currently cost $3 a piece — every three years, cleaning and calibrating the monitors, and cleaning the sensor that reads the ballots.
“If I leave or something happens where I’m not available,” it should be difficult to pick it up.”
Commissioner Bob Kirby said that he went to two or three of the meeting the Board of Elections had to look at new voting systems.
“I’d like to recognized the effort of the Board of Elections in getting a new voting system,” he said. “All of the board members have really gone above and beyond in making this proposal. I think if we dig deep, we’ll find that the board and executive director Meyers has put together a good plan for the county to last for the next 15 years.”