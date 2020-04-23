The Chowan County Commissioners approved allowing the Water Department to waive late fees and shut off notices for March and April.
The board met for the first time electronically April 20 via WebEx. The meeting was also streamed on Facebook live.
Because of the social distancing requirement for 6 feet of space between people, some commissioners and county staff were in different rooms throughout the Public Safety Building and used computers to attend the meeting. Other commissioners attended the meeting from home.
In regards to water bills, on March 31, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days.
The Order directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.
County Manager Kevin Howard said that the Chowan County Water Department’s March bills went out on March 26, a few days before the order. They wanted to halt the fees for that month in order to comply with Cooper’s order. The board is the only entity that can waive the fees. According to Howard, no interest or late fees will be charged as long as the order is in place. He encouraged those who are having trouble making payments to contact the water department to make payment arrangements.
During the portion of the meeting regarding external board and committees, Commissioner Bob Kirby said that a task force has been created to tackle the region’s broadband issues.
With schools being closed, the lack of broadband access in the northern and southern ends of the county has become more pronounced.
“We have people whose work is being done remotely. We’ve got people having to drive to remote sites to access that broadband,” Kirby said.
During a call-in teleconference with U.S. Representative Greg Murphy, Chowan County officials sought federal support for rural counties to increase broadband access.
Kirby said he, Howard and Commission Chair Patti Kersey met with Albemarle Commission and representatives with other counties. They decided to put together a task force to push opportunities to expand broadband in the region and, in particular, Chowan County.
Commissioner Ellis Lawrence said he would like to serve on that task force.
In other matters on external boards, Kirby said that the Department of Health and Human Services is geared up and ready to process an influx of applications in Chowan County due to the pandemic.
The agency anticipates an increase in applications for assistance for food stamps, or SNAP, as the pandemic continues.
“They’ve got a station set up outside building, so they can maintain social distancing and it seems to meet their needs,” Kirby said.
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is still very active serving its region’s needs, Kirby said. One of its programs, Meals on Wheels, is in need of volunteers.
“They did away with congregant meals, where people come together to eat,” he said. “They really need help bringing them to individuals. If you can volunteer, talk with me or Susanne (Stallings, county clerk), and we’ll put you in touch with the right folks at the agency.”
During the county manager report, Howard noted that all of the county’s construction projects are on schedule.
The county expects the old D.F. Walker renovations to be completed by late May or early June. A certificate of occupancy is expected to be given on June 3. He expects that the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle – Edenton Unit will be able to move in around that time.
An architect has looked at both the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Chowan County Agriculture Building. The library project will replace an exterior door on the second floor with a window. The Ag building project will correct problems with the roof.
Howard said he expects to have preliminary drawings for both projects by next week.
In regards to the high school replacement project, Howard, bond counsel and Edenton-Chowan Schools officials met on a conference call.
“May 15 is the drop dead deadline to get ready to move the project forward,” he said.
If the bond referendum is approved by May 15, the bond counsel will have time to prepare for two public meetings in June to discuss the referendum.
“We talked about how to move forward if social distancing rules stay in place. The bond counsel felt strongly we hold the project if the public can not be involved in person,” Howard said, noting that many states have extended their stay-at-home orders until the end of May or into June.
In other matters, the Board of Commissioners approved a policy for holding electronic meetings.
The policy incorporates measures from several other boards across the state. The county wanted to give the public as many ways to participate in the meeting as possible. The policy also sets up rules as to when electronic meetings can be held.
The meetings will be held on WebEx, a video conferencing platform, and will be streamed via Facebook Live. Public comments will be taken via email or over the phone prior to the meetings.
Kersey thanked Stallings and IT Director Cord Palmer for putting in many hours to test the meeting format and making sure everything worked.
Stallings asked that the public provide feedback on the Facebook Live feed by messaging or emailing her at susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov .
In other matters, the commissioners approved six budget amendments. The board also approved a resolution to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.