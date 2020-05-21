Chowan County Democratic Convention recently sent a resolution to the state convention supporting Medicaid expansion.
The resolution, “NC Medicaid expansion is long overdue,” noted at 30 million people in the U.S. do not have health insurance. If Medicaid expands in North Carolina, 500,000 to 600,000 people will receive coverage.
It notes how expanding Medicaid coverage will help North Carolina’s rural hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, because “hospitals have impaired cash flow now because profitable elective surgeries are postponed to increase the number of beds available for patients impaired by COVID-19 sickness (which often involves impaired kidneys as well as lungs), and ... improved cash flow from the Federal purse makes existing hospitals more financially stable, facilitates local job growth, and provides taxes for EMS, public schools, community colleges, public safety, opioid addiction treatment, etc.”
The resolution calls on Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina General Assembly to expand Medicaid now.