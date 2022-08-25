The Chowan County Emergency Response Dive Team had quite a busy month in July.
Within a two week time period, the dive team recorded four recoveries during two separate dive operations.
Beginning on July 23, the team was called to assist when a vehicle plunged into the Roanoke River in Williamston.
The vehicle had gone into the water the day prior, on July 22. A bystander on the river bank followed the vehicle and never saw a body emerge, so crews went down the next day aiming for a recovery rather than a rescue.
“Bertie County Chief Deputy Kenny Perry contacted [Chowan] and asked for dive team assistance,” said Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur. “The night of July 22 had bad weather and early darkness, so we decided to go the next day to make the recovery dive.”
The divers from Chowan worked alongside the Sidney Dive Team of Beaufort County in the first recovery, to hoist the vehicle out of the river. Then, the teams recovered the body of the deceased driver.
“By chance, just a weekend prior, we had trained with lift bags for recovering vehicles,” McArthur said. “So we also dove with lift bags in the July 23 recovery.”
McArthur said that the team always learns new things from each dive.
“We’re really proud of that [July 23 recovery] and learned a lot of good lessons,” McArthur explained. “We are continuing to build our reputation with the Bertie and Martin County sheriff’s departments.”
McArthur pointed out that the Chowan dive team is not a regional dive team and does not plan to become one, but rather they focus on more local recoveries.
“When a local sheriff calls, we are always willing to assist if possible,” McArthur said.
The second operation, just a week later, took place in the morning hours of July 30, following a reported drowning off of Queen Anne Park in Edenton.
According to previous reporting, Stephen Goodman of Edenton fell into the water while in a verbal altercation with another individual, Brooke Copeland.
Shortly after, the Chowan dive team was on the scene, probing the waters of Edenton Bay in search of a possible body.
“Our team was in the water at 8:06 a.m. and we recovered the body by 8:50 a.m.,” McArthur said.
While searching for the victim, McArthur said that the team also came across the lost cellphone of Edenton Police Officer Stephen White.
“So technically, we assisted with four recoveries within a two week period,” McArthur noted.
McArthur also thanked the Chowan County EMS and Edenton Police Department for their teamwork during the recovery.
The dive team – which was founded in 2014 by Scooter Basnight, Steve Taylor and James Bell – first came about through the asking of donations from the community. From there, the team grew, often training monthly in a variety of environments across the county – pond, river, wetland, you name it.
“We try to practice diving where someone is likely to drown,” McArthur said of the practices.
The team operates as an auxiliary division of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, but is powered by the spirit of its now 12 volunteer roster.
“We each provide our own gear and equipment from personal funds,” McArthur said.
Currently, the dive team consists of Sheriff Scooter Basnight, Corby Bunch, Crystal Copeland, Walter Copeland, Tyler Hales, AJ Layton, John McArthur, Scott Mooneyham, Nicole Moore, Worth Rinehart, Justin Saez and Steve Taylor.