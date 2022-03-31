The Chowan County Board of Commissioners recently received an audit presentation on the state of its finances in fiscal year 2021.
Austin Eubanks with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. of Wilmington presented the board with the completed presentation during the March 21 regular meeting.
Overall, the county performed well. Chowan County’s financial statement disclosures were neutral and consistent, there were no significant audit adjustments or unrecorded differences, no difficulties were encountered performing the audit and there was no presence of irregularities or illegal acts.
As of FY 2021, Chowan County brought in a total of $20,215,754 via revenues and other financing sources. The top 4 sources of revenue were Ad Valorem Taxes (58 percent — $11,655,532), Local Option Sales Tax (18 percent — $3,726,865), “Other” Revenue (14 percent — $2,726,503) and Restricted Intergovernmental (10 percent — $2,106,854).
Likewise, the county saw $18,997,979 go out for expenditures and other financing uses. This leaves the net change at a positive number: $1,217,775. The top four sources of expenditures were “Other” Expenditures (34 percent — $5,181,976), Education (24 percent — $3,745,557), Public Safety (23 percent — $3,556,611) and General Government (19 percent — $3,004,213).
As recommended by the Local Government Commission of North Carolina, the Minimum Undesignated Fund Balance should be around $3,097,671.
Chowan County’s unassigned fund balance is $7,611,859. As a percentage of general fund expenditures, the fund balance available is 47.98 percent. The state average, for the record, is 40.71 percent.
The 47.98 percent statistic is part of an ongoing trend in the county. In 2019, the fund balance available percentage sat right around 38 percent. In 2020, it rose to 43.65 percent, followed by yet another rise in 2021.
Eubanks noted that the county, which now sits seven percentage points above the state average, is in good shape.
“This is a really good trend, you’re in a really good position with your general fund balance,” Eubanks told the board. “Let it grow some more and you can save it for a rainy day fund one day. You’re in really good shape.”
In terms of the various funds utilized by the county, the water fund saw a positive net change of $94,016 during the fiscal year. The overall net position on the water fund was also in part due to appreciation.
The solid waste fund saw a negative change – a loss – of $61,489. The net position of the county’s solid waste fund at the fiscal year’s start was $92,847 and the net position at the end was $31,385.
Another negative change was in the emergency medical services fund, decreasing $154,965 from -$754,467 at the fiscal year onset to -$909,432 at the conclusion of the fiscal year.
In regards to Medicaid, there were seven errors discovered during the audit procedure. Three of those seven cases did not have accurate resource calculations, two did not have accurate budget calculations, one case lacked required compliance components and one case failed to run online data for all household members.
Eubanks told the board, however, that these small errors would not affect Medicaid eligibility and there were no questioned costs.
Besides the minor infractions to the Medicaid portion of the audit, Eubanks said that Chowan County had the least number of errors of all the counties the firm currently produces audits for.
Concluding the presentation, Eubanks informed commissioners that they had missed the target deadline on Dec. 1 to submit the audit report. The audit deadline was set for five months and one day following the conclusion of fiscal year 2021.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby pivoted, telling Eubanks that the delay in submitting the audit was the fault of the audit firm rather than the board.
Eubanks acknowledged this to be true, citing “staffing issues” and took responsibility on behalf of the firm. The board then affirmed its intent to submit the audit report as soon as possible.
Other business conducted by the board included:
• The board voted unanimously (Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence motion, Commissioner Chris Evans absent) to apply for a pesticide disposal grant totaling $9,809 as presented by the Chowan County Cooperative Extension.
• The board voted unanimously (Commissioner Larry McLaughlin motion) to apply for a 911 grant totaling $5,000.
• The board voted unanimously (McLaughlin motion) to donate an unused EMS stretcher to the College of the Albemarle EMS program.
• The board voted unanimously (Commissioner Ron Cummings motion) to accept a “scoring sheet” of criteria for broadband funding stipulations in the future. Cord Palmer, Information Technology Director for Chowan County, had informed the board of a new set of broadband criteria that could be utilized to better vet incoming broadband companies and grants. One such criteria, as proposed by the board, was no data caps.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) four budget amendments: the first ($84,269.66) amending the Sheriff’s Office budget to include an N.C. Department of Public Safety grant for “expenses incurred in enforcing the law as directed by House Bill 105;” the second ($45,062.50) to amend the Soil & Water budget to include the Stream Debris Removal Grant received March 1; the third ($700.36) to amend the Building Inspections budget to include revenue received in Feb. 2022 for services provided to Bertie County; and the fourth ($5,340.50) to amend the Tourism Development Authority budget to include Co-Op income received through Mar. 15.
• Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard informed the board that the old D.F. Walker building’s upstairs project has gone out to bid. He also told the board that the Department of Social Services building roof repair is slightly delayed because of supply issues and that fabricating should arrive midweek.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.