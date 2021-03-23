Recent national political misalignments caused Chowan Republicans to attend their annual convention in record numbers. Nixon’s Catering hosted the St. Patrick’s Day event.
New officers county’s GOP are Bob Kirby as chair, Michael Dean as vice chair, Clara King as secretary and Julian Mordecai as treasurer who were sworn-in between convention business and convention speakers US House member Dr. Greg Murphy, Mark Martin, former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice and current Dean of Regent University and Marion Warren, former director of the NC Administrative Office of Courts and current Associate Dean of Regent University.
“The $1.9 billion stimulus bill passed with 92% of the money having nothing to do with COVID,” Murphy said. “There has been a 173% increase in people caught entering the US illegally. Biden refuses to acknowledge the crisis because. Election law reform bill HR1 will change the law so that politicians will receive 5 to 1 in matching funds for political contributions.”
Murphy also called all Chowanians, both Republicans and Democrats, to become involved in the May 8 Spring Cleanup of Eastern North Carolina and sponsored a bill to transfer the 2,300 National Guard personnel protecting the capital to border protection.
On border security, Martin noted that 10% of migrants have COVID according to one of his sources. As to election integrity, he said, Democratic mail-in reforms have the greatest potential for fraud because voters don’t have to be US residents to vote with mail-in ballots.
Martin urged Americans to stand against political correctness and the cancel culture and focus on the rule of law in our country. Martin observed, “our best days are ahead of us.”
Warren concluded the convention by saying, “We’re here because we love America. America is a place of exceptionalism for even the unexceptional. The world wants to be here but they are not automatically Americans. They should work for it. We have to get ourselves together. The Persians are at the gate. China will make us second class nation, a service economy. Extravagance and corruption led to the fall of Rome. In 18 months we saw what happened in the elections. Shame on us if we let it happen again.”