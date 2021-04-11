The following governmental meetings will be held this week. Their agendas have been included.
Board of Elections
Chowan County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 12, to view the ES&S/Printelect Election system as it would be used in an election. The meeting will be held from 10:45 a.m. to about 1 p.m. in the Chowan County Agriculture Building's conference room.
This is a culmination of three months work to determine the best system and cost for the county to replace the outdated and costly system that the county has now. The board will have to limit the attendance to 30 persons and the parties and press will have priorities in attendance, but it will limit them as well to no more than 2 each. Face masks will be worn to attend the meeting. Presenters may not be wearing the masks when they are talking if space is appropriate.”
The board will not vote on the election system until its regularly scheduled meeting to be held at 11 a.m. April 20. The Board will vote on the new voting system if there is an agreement as to the system they will approve it and send the paperwork to the County Commissioners for their consideration and purchase in this Fiscal year.
The board hopes to have the request to the County Commissioners for their May 3, 2021 scheduled meeting.
For information, call 252-482-4010
Edenton Town Council
Edenton Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Council Chambers, 504 S. Broad St., Edenton.
The following items are on the meeting's agenda.
- Presentation of FY 2019/20 Audit: Greg Adams, Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A.
- Administrative Committee report: 1.It is recommended Council reappoint Boards and Commissions members eligible and willing to serve as presented. 2.It is recommended Council approve lease agreement will Waff Contracting, Inc. as presented.
- Public Works Committee report: 1. It is recommended Council adopt resolution authorizing submittal of grant/loan application to NCDEQ for improvements to Sanitary Sewer Collection System as presented.
- Finance Committee report: 1. It is recommended Council approve grant agreement with Daedalus Composites/Project Wings as presented (NC Department of Commerce Building Re-Use Grant) 2. It is recommended Council approve Loan Agreement with Daedalus Composites/Project Wings, as presented (NC Department of Commerce Building Re-Use Grant) 3. It is recommended Council approve Budget Amendment to the General Fund to reflect proceeds from Insurance as presented.
- New Business: Resolution, Honoring Memory of Former Town Council Member Allen L. Hornthal
In the event the meeting room reaches maximum capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, areas will be designated for citizens to wait until time for public comment and then come in to the room to provide public comment. Individuals who wish to participate remotely will be allowed to submit their public comments under the following guidelines: Written public comment can be sent by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting via email to: anne-marie.knighton@edenton.nc.gov or by delivering or mailing written comments to Knighton, Edenton Town Hall, 400 S. Broad Street, no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Knighton will read the comments into the record during the meeting.
Board of Education
Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Technology Services, located at 800 N. Oakum St., Edenton.
Agenda items include:
- Superintendent’s Report-Dr. Michael Sasscer, Superintendent
- Edenton-Chowan Chamber Awards Presentation - Ms.Susan Creed, Executive Director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce
- Board of Education/Board of County Commissioners Joint Committee on High School Replacement Update.
- The BOE will vote on the new high school construction project
- 2021-2022 Budget
- K-3 Class Size
- Capital Outlay Budget Requests
- School-Based and Departmental Current Expense Requests
- 2021-2022 Local Budget Request
- Psychology Contract
- Tyler Agreement and SOW
The meeting room will be open to the public and seating will be set-up to adhere to social distancing guidelines -- seating is limited. If the room reaches maximum capacity, a call-in number will be provided on the district Facebook page to allow the public to listen remotely. https://www.facebook.com/EdentonChowan
County CIP Committee
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Committee of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the Chowan County Courthouse, 101 South Broad Street, Edenton.
The agenda includes:
- Review of any outstanding quotes or projects
- Discussion for planning the next CIP meeting
- Tour of Courthouse to review needs and plans for capital improvements at the site