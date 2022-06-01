The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded over $85,000 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for use at the Chowan County Jail.
On Feb. 22, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office was notified by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association of the RFA #A399 Project. The project is for COVID-19 support and mitigation for county confinement facilities – which is 100 percent funded by the Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
The project stated that each agency that complies with NCDHHS guidelines will receive a base allocation of approximately $85,000 and will also receive an additional amount based on jail bed capacity.
The Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center and Liza Layton – former Executive Director of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership – teamed up and completed a questionnaire for federal, state and local certifications.
The team also created a budget for a two-year term for what the grant monies would be utilized for. The information was compiled and the application was completed and sent back to N.C. DHHS Corrections Team by the March 31 deadline at which time the application was evaluated.
On May 13, the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center was notified by the NC DHHS Corrections Team that the RFA #A399 Grant was awarded to them with a monetary value of $85,563.67.
The grant awarded will begin a contract term starting June 01 and run through May 31, 2024.
The monies will be utilized to purchase materials to help mitigate COVID-19 for present and future times.
“Sheriff Basnight is appreciative to the NCDHHS and to the N.C. Sheriff’s Association for this opportunity and monetary assistance as we strive to provide a secure, safe, and healthy environment for our staff and inmates at the Chowan County Jail,” said Jeff Baker, Jail Administrator.