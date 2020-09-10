Chowan County’s small businesses are being negatively affected by the economic effects of COVID-19, and are experiencing a financial crisis as a result. Lost income and unrecoverable expenses are causing immediate hardship for our County’s small businesses. These businesses support thousands of local jobs, collect sales tax revenues, pay property taxes, and otherwise contribute to our economy and tax base.
The county plays an important role in ensuring that our local economy survives this pandemic. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our business community, and try to alleviate some of the immediate need caused by the forced closure of their businesses and reduced revenue. Our goal with the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is to help our County’s small businesses maintain their livelihood, and continue to foster a vibrant and strong community.
The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is being funded through Chowan County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) allocation. Guidance provided by the agency managing the funds, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO), documented that Small Business Grants are allowable. NC PRO guidelines indicate the programs should assist businesses with the costs of business interruption caused by required closures, and should be tailored to assist those businesses in need of such assistance.
The program will be administered by the Edenton-Chowan Partnership (ECP). The ECP seeks to improve the economic well-being of the citizens of Edenton and Chowan County by marketing business opportunities in our area to high-wage employers nationally and by helping interested companies, local as well as national, realize those opportunities. The ECP’s goal is to create more and better jobs and to diversify the tax base of the region.
A Grant Committee will be established to review and process applications. The members of the Grant Committee will represent the demographics of our community. Scoring criteria have been developed that will be used to score the applications. The scoring criteria will be included in the grant application package.
This program is for business assistance to small, for-profit businesses located within Chowan County. Awards are not intended as unemployment assistance. Funds may be used for business related expenses including rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, working capital, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Interested small businesses can apply for this grant by completing a short application and providing the necessary documentation. A checklist and scoring criteria will be used to evaluate applications. Upon final decisions of the Grant Committee, disbursements will be made as quickly as possible.
Grant Amount: Not to exceed $5,000 per business. First round grant recipients are eligible for the difference in their first grant and the $5,000 maximum. All small businesses that submit complete applications by the deadline, which meet the grant criteria, and show a 20% loss or higher related to business interruption due to COVID-19 will receive funding consideration. Due to the use of federal funds, disbursements can only be made payable to the name of the business.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered for funding. Applications will be scored on scoring criteria provided as part of these guidelines. To apply or check eligibility criteria, visit https://www.chowancounty-nc.gov/