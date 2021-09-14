On Saturday, a ceremony was held at the Center Hill Fire Department in Rocky Hock to memorialize those killed in the 9/11 attacks, particularly first responders.
Organized annually by Leon Evans, the community memorial is approaching its 10-year anniversary. Evans, a former firefighter and chief of the Center Hill station for 10 years, recalled why the event was so important to him.
“I was chief here for 10 years and my father was a charter member of this station for 45 years. I want all of us to be able to remember our fellow first responders who died on 9/11,” Evans said.
He also spoke about the yearly display on his property, which can be seen from Rocky Hock Road and emphasizes a “Don’t Forget” message dedicated to fallen firefighters.
Evans’ granddaughter, Rachel Spencer, was the host of the event, speaking briefly and introducing the music and the guest speakers.
“She does a great job,” Evans said. “I remember the first time she spoke a few years ago, she made everyone cry telling us about how other children were affected by what happened that day.”
In addition to Evans as organizer and Spencer as host, Margo Owens performed two songs for the ceremony. Also in attendance were three Center Hill volunteer firefighters, two Chowan County Sheriff’s deputies, one EMT and a few retired first responders. All were recognized for their service. The featured guest speakers were Debbie and Billy Hilliard.
The Hilliards are Clayton residents who work as instructors for the Department of Homeland Security through Louisiana State University. They specialize in teaching both in the United States and abroad in various topics related to terrorism preparedness as well as being first responders themselves through Wilson’s Mills Police Department.
Currently, the Hilliards serve in the Regional Response Team 1, based out of Williamston. They previously served on the Regional Response Team 4 which is stationed in Durham. The Regional Response Teams provide hazardous materials support and response across North Carolina.
Taking to the podium first, Debbie Hilliard spoke to the audience about her memories of 9/11 as well as the uptick in civilians seeking to become first responders in the aftermath.
“We had people calling [the fire station] wanting to join,” Hilliard said. “Which was really inspiring.”
Hilliard later spoke of three individuals involved in 9/11 whom she felt connected to: Ray Downey Sr., a legendary figure in the FDNY and technical rescue expert who died during the collapse of the north tower; Dennis Carey, who worked as part of FDNY’s Hazardous Materials Company 1, rescued civilians from a parking deck after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and ultimately perished on 9/11; and Robert “Mac” McCaa, who was part of the Pennsylvania Task Force One, dispatched to the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the attacks to help coordinate search and rescue.
Only McCaa returned home.
Before Hilliard handed things over to her husband, Billy, she emphasized the importance of serving in the community to help others.
“Find some way to serve, find your passion,” Hilliard said to the first responders in attendance. “Be the absolute best that you can, dig into opportunities to learn about your profession and get better at it.”
Upon stepping to the podium, Billy Hilliard asked for a show of hands, inquiring as to who remembered where they were on 9/11. Nearly every hand in the room went up.
Hilliard shared a few personal stories about teaching for LSU alongside his wife, before speaking directly to the first responders in the room, effectively bringing the memorial ceremony to an end.
“Do the best you can. If you cannot be in emergency services, help emergency services. We always need help. We’re sometimes out there on scene too long and it’s always nice to have somebody bring us a cold glass of water every now and then.”
The floor was handed over to the public and a few chose to speak on the topic of the tragedy. Following public remarks, Bernie Hurdle concluded the ceremony with a prayer.