Chowan County leaders were presented with the results of the county’s annual financial audit during the final meeting of January, and it appeared to be a good report.
Thompson, Price, Scott & Adams (TPSA), a financial accounting firm based in Wilmington, performed the audit for Chowan County. The same firm had completed an audit for the last fiscal year as well, delivering a late report.
The county’s financial statement disclosures are “neutral, consistent and clear,” according to the audit report. There were no significant audit adjustments or recorded/unrecorded differences and no material error in financial statements were noted. The firm’s work was also not limited in any way by the county, which is required to be mentioned on the report.
While performing the audit, TPSA’s report said that the firm’s auditors had no difficulties while auditing the county and found no irregularities or illegal acts conducted.
In fiscal year (FY) 2022, Chowan County saw $21,857,325 gained via total revenues and other financing sources. A total of $19,493,662 went out as total expenditures and other financing uses. This is in comparison to last year’s $20,215,754 in revenue and $18,997,979 in expenditures.
The county’s fund balance at the beginning of the fiscal year was $10,566,147 and by the end it was $12,929,810. Twenty percent of expenditures, as recommended by the Local Government Commission, is the minimum undesignated fund balance, or in this case is $3,196,808 for Chowan.
Chowan’s unassigned fund balance is $9,096,438, a substantial increase over $7,611,859 last year. This brings the total General Fund balance up to nearly $13 million, compared to last year’s $10.5 million.
The percentage of fund balance available as a percentage of General Fund expenditures is 61.28 percent, up sharply from 47.98 percent last year and part of an increasing trend over the last few years.
Auditor Austin Eubanks told county commissioners last March that the 47.98 percentage of FY 2021 put the county in a “really good position” and was above the state average. That position is even better now for FY 2022, according to this year’s report.
In addition, the county boasts a tax collection rate of 98.52 percent.
The county has seen an increase in its General Fund, both in revenues and expenditures, since at least 2019. Revenue increases between FY 2020 and FY 2021 as well as FY 2021 and FY 2022 were the most drastic rises in recent years.
The top sources of revenue for the General Fund are as follows:
- 55 percent or $11,770,734 – Ad Valorem Taxes
- 20 percent or $4,185,242 – Local Option Sales Tax
- 14 percent or $3,070,695 – Other Revenue
- 11 percent or $2,434,596 – Restricted Intergovernmental
The top sources of expenditure for the General Fund are as follows:
- 34 percent or $5,633,700 – Other Expenditures
- 25 percent of $4,093,033 – Public Safety
- 23 percent or $3,754,062 – Education
- 18 percent or $2,863,048 – Human Services
County leaders saw $2,585,569 come in as revenue and transfers to Chowan’s Debt Service Fund. $2,003,305 came out as expenditures and transfers out, a positive difference of $582,264.
The county is now sitting on only $384 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, having spent or transferred out $663,845 of the $664,229 in coffers at the beginning of FY 2022. There was a noted $2,044,803 in the county’s “restricted cash and cash equivalents” for ARPA funding, however.
Non-Major Governmental Funds increased in net position from $643,045 to $957,005 with revenues totaling $3,925,725 and expenditures totaling $3,611,765.
The D.F. Walker Construction Fund saw total revenues or transfers in at $2,750,000 during the fiscal year, with $253,179 being deducted from it, leaving $2,496,821 by the end of FY 2022.
Chowan County’s Water Fund is reported to have been at a higher net position at the end of FY 2022 than it was at the beginning. Revenues exceeded $2 million while total expenditures were marked around $1.8 million, bringing the net position of the fund up from $5,755,173 to $5,966,686.
The Solid Waste Fund also grew. Total revenues were posted at $1,375,931 for the fiscal year, compared to $1,307,569 in expenditures, bringing the net position for the fund up from $31,358 to $99,720 at the end of FY 2022.
The EMS Fund, however, is still in the red. $1,804,580 was the reported amount of total revenues for the fund at the start of the fiscal year, while $1,845,417 went out as expenditures, a loss of $40,837. The net position at the beginning of FY 2022 for the EMS Fund was -$909,432 and it is now at -$950,269.
Like last year, errors in the audit came from Medicaid. Six errors were discovered during TPSA’s procedures. The errors were as follows: two cases did not have accurate resource calculations; two cases did not have accurate budget calculations; one case lacked required compliance component; and one case had an inaccurate deductible calculation. The errors were a “repeat finding” from the previous audit.
The cause, TPSA determined, was likely to be from “ineffective record keeping and ineffective case review process, incomplete documentation and incorrect application of rules for purposes of determining eligibility.”
TPSA recommended that county staff should review files internally to ensure proper documentation is in place for eligibility and that workers should be retrained on what files should contain and the importance of complete and accurate record keeping.
No other errors or miscalculations were noted.