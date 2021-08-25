This is an exciting year for the Chowan County Regional Fair.
It’s the 75th consecutive year for the regional fair, which was set in motion in 1946 by soldiers returning home from World War II.
It’s also the 50th year that E.C. Toppin, the president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Association, has been a volunteer worker for the fair.
And finally, the fair is back after taking a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton.
The fair is fueled by volunteer efforts, and organizers are hoping people start coming forward to pitch in.
“We are in desperate need of volunteers,” said Becky Wilder, vice president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Association.
Fair organizers are excited about The Fearless Flores Thrill Show coming to the Chowan County Regional Fair this year. The regional fair has sought that popular attraction for many years and was finally successful in landing it this year.
The Flores Family does death-defying feats that range from motorcycle stunts to aerial acrobatics.
A popular attraction that is returning after several years away is the Dakota and Friends exhibition of dinosaur models.
Making a first-time appearance at the regional fair is the Barnyard Cackle Review, which features chicken puppets that dish out homespun poultry-themed humor.
Regular attractions such as Miss Chowan County Pageant, Little Miss Pageant, Wee Little Miss, Gospel Night and much more will all be on the schedule this year.
And of course the midway rides will be in full swing and every kind of agricultural exhibit imaginable will be on display.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the fair may call the fair office at (252) 482-4057. The fair’s website is www.ChowanFair.com.